Matthew Lenox, Dixon School District 170 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Matthew Lenox

What office are you seeking? School Board

What is your political party? Non-Affliated

What is your current age? 28

Occupation and Employer: Marketing Director at Discover Dixon

What offices, if any, have you previously held? n/a

City: Dixon

Campaign Website: matthewlenox.com

Education: DHS ‘13 Grad

SVCC ‘15 Grad

Illinois State ‘17 Grad

Community involvement: I’m deeply involved in many aspects of our community through Discover Dixon. One of my greatest joys is being able to give back and serve the people of this community.

Marital status/Immediate family: Engaged

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I am committed to serving my community and making a positive difference in the lives of those around me.

I believe that public service is a noble calling, and that by working together, we can create a better future for everyone. I am passionate about improving the lives of my fellow citizens, and I want to use my skills, experiences, and knowledge to make a real impact in my community.

I also recognize that there are challenges facing our area, from economic struggles to educational disparities, and I am determined to be part of the solution. I believe that every person deserves a fair shot at success, regardless of their background or circumstances, and I am committed to fighting for their interests.

Ultimately, I am running for office because I care deeply about my community and the people who call it home. I want to use my time, energy, and resources to make a positive difference, and I am committed to doing everything in my power to create a brighter future for all of us.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I believe I am qualified for the office I am seeking because of my unique set of skills, experiences, and passion for public service.

Throughout my career and personal life, I have demonstrated a commitment to working towards a common goal, whether it be through collaboration with colleagues or volunteering in my community. My education and professional background have provided me with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions and solve complex problems.

In addition, my connection to the community and its needs gives me a unique perspective on the challenges facing our area. I understand firsthand the struggles of families, students, and small business owners, and I am committed to fighting for their interests.

But perhaps most importantly, my passion for public service and dedication to making a positive difference in the world set me apart. I am driven by a deep sense of purpose and a desire to create a better future for all of us.

All of these qualities make me uniquely qualified for the office I am seeking, and I have no doubt that I will make a meaningful contribution to our community if given the opportunity to serve. Thank you for your willingness to consider my candidacy, and I look forward to earning your support

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Not at this time

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I don’t have enough information to answer this articulately.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Again, not enough information to make an opinion.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Again - no opinion at this time.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Pay is a significant issue in education. Educators should always receive a living wage - there is no reason for educators to have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Our district has done well in being mindful of these issues. I know over the past several years, there has been forward progress, and I will continue to advocate so that our educators are compensated fairly.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Not at this time.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe our administration is compensated fairly for the jobs that they perform.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Not at this time

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes. While we may not agree on everything, Margo has led this district through unprecedented times. She never gave up and always tried to fight for the student’s interests. It’s a challenging position that is often thankless, incredibly demanding, and stressful.

I have nothing but the utmost respect for our superintendent and the work that she has done.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

No opinion at this time

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Hard decisions were made under deeply uncertain conditions. There was really no winning situation here.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Compassion, honesty, and respect are all faltering in our society. Hate, anger, and lying are on the rise. I’m focused on creating hope and opportunity to enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Illinois voters are over-taxed regardless of district. However, this is a more complex issue than just local politics.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Not at this time. However, I’m interested in exploring additional revenue sources to offset the rising burden on tax payers.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course. It’s un-American not to.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government should work for the people</u> , not just the powerful.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes