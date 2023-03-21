Taxes, crime, weapons ban, infrastructure: Oswego village president candidates state views on key issues

Village of Oswego voters have a choice between an incumbent and former village trustee in the April 4 election for village president.

Troy Parlier, a 58-year-old Oswego SD308 teacher and Republican, is seeking election to a second term as village president. Parlier is challenged by Ryan Kauffman, a 42-year-old tech consultant and Democrat who previously served on the Village Board from 2015 to 2019.

Shaw Local News Media recently sent questionnaires to both candidates in an effort to gauge where they stand on issues affecting the village.

Here is how the candidates responded:

(The candidates’ complete questionnaires can be viewed on our website at https://www.shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/election/)

Troy Parlier

Why are you running for office?

I ran for office four years ago because I felt Oswego was headed in the wrong direction. Projects were taking priority over our residents as tens of millions of dollars were added to our long-term debt, the local tax burden was becoming exhaustive, new taxes were being created and our tax dollars were being given away in incentives without much received in return, damaging our community and those government partners that depend on sound decisions from our village. Over these past four years, we have righted the ship with our village in the best financial shape in its history. We have lowered the village tax rate four years in a row, collected and assessed over $18 million dollars in impact fees from developers that have been financing our large infrastructure projects and been shared with our schools, parks, libraries and fire department. We accomplished this, but the job is not done. We have very large transformative infrastructure projects underway in Wolf’s Crossing Road and the Lake Michigan long-term water source connection and I want to ensure they are delivered on time and in a cost sensitive manner to our community. I want to keep the financial stability we now enjoy in place for the long term future.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I will look for clarity on the weapons ban as it makes its way through the courts. The village will follow the laws of the state of Illinois.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Oswego has always been a great community with a low crime rate. That doesn’t mean we should not look at ways to further reduce crime. In that regard, we have made a large investment in our police department. We have added new officers, reaching the highest point of sworn officers in Oswego’s history. We have also invested in equipment, technology and training. The result is Oswego’s already low crime rate has been reduced by 41% since [my] taking office.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We’ve created a robust and dynamic local economy in Oswego that outperforms communities across Illinois. We have streamlined many of our business and construction registration and permitting departments and they are now very business friendly. We have encouraged and supported organic growth of our existing business with grant programs for expansion and actively prospected for new businesses to come to Oswego. In our four years we have welcomed more than 150 new commercial businesses to town. Our sales tax receipts are up 37% over the past four years as a testament to this growth.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Local governments should at all times look to reduce the tax burden on its residents. We have accomplished this on many fronts. First and foremost, we have been able to deliver property tax rate cuts in each of our four years. We were also able to analyze our water rates and make a cut there. We have kept a lean budget and eliminated wasteful spending. One of the first exercises I took was to review every line item in our budget and eliminated those that had not been fully utilized. Some were in the budget that had not been used in five years but still budgeted! It doesn’t stop locally, I introduced an intergovernmental agreement with all of our taxing bodies that have led to savings for the entire community. The school district was able to take advantage of that by using our dome to store their salt, resulting in a savings of $200,000.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

We passed a local ordinance to allow dispensaries in Oswego with restrictions on the use of the revenues. The revenues from these dispensaries must be spent on the police department, school resource officers, drug awareness curriculum and related legal fee recapture.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

We have two very large, transformative infrastructure projects underway. The first is Wolf’s Crossing Road reconstruction. This road has been overlooked by past administrations for too long. We began this process as soon as we took office and we will have the first segment, including a Harvey Road roundabout, completed by Thanksgiving 2023. The second segment, focusing on the Douglas Road intersection, is in engineering design now and will commence construction following the Harvey Road completion. We are looking at completing these first two segments without incurring new taxes or debt. The second project is the Lake Michigan long-term water source ensuring safe and enduring water to Oswego. This project, too, was kicked down the road by previous administrations despite the acknowledgement our aquifers were rapidly being depleted. We have found ways to fund this without placing all the burden on our residents. We have secured millions of dollars in grants, passed a real estate transfer tax referendum and paid down over $2 million in long-term water debt. Although the cost of water will go up in Oswego, we have found ways and look for more to lessen the impact on our residents.

Ryan Kauffman

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because I love this community I’m privileged to call home. I love raising my kids here. I have a passion for service, and I found my love of service when I served on the Village Board as trustee, and I will bring that same passion for Oswego as president.

Whether serving as trustee or as president, my main goals will always be to ensure we have a safe, family friendly community. My goals for office:

• Rental project moratorium.

• Reduce the number of gaming licenses.

• Invest in our downtown.

• Pass an ethics ordinance preventing elected officials from accepting campaign contributions from developers or their attorneys.

• Repair the relationship with the school district [308].

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

As a dad of two school-age kids, I support keeping them safe.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

During my time as trustee, I lead the charge to get the new Oswego Police Department [building] built. I took strong, decisive action in curbing crime, and it has been highly effective. Since its completion, crime in Oswego has fallen more than 40%, a fact which I am particularly proud.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

By being Oswego’s biggest cheerleader. Oswego is an exceptional community, and I want to shout that from the rooftops! I am not opposed to offering smart incentives for business that choose to open up here. I want the world to know that Oswego is a great place to be.

I’d love to see more mom and pop-type restaurants in Oswego. One of the things that always makes me cringe is when someone says “Hey Ryan, we tried this great new restaurant … in Yorkville” (or Plainfield, or Naperville). Those are all wonderful communities, of course, and I have nothing but great things to say about them, but I want that buzz for Oswego.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Governments should always seek to reduce the tax burden on residents. I think the Real Estate Transfer tax that was passed in Oswego in 2022 added an additional burden on the already heavily taxed taxpayers.

If we can successfully expand the commercial and/or industrial footprint, we can spread out the tax base and lower taxes for residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes. I’m in favor of anything that helps to lower residents’ tax burden.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Oswego is facing significant infrastructure issues. In my opinion, the two most pressing are the Wolf’s Crossing widening and the new water source. The Wolf’s Crossing widening problems are compounded by all of the new rental projects that have been approved by the current Village Board. Since traffic will likely get much worse on Wolf’s Crossing, unfortunately, it makes the project even more important. There isn’t much that can be done about the projects that are already approved, but I’m campaigning on a rental project moratorium to prevent any additional ones. To pay for these projects, we are going to have to consider a wide array of funding mechanisms, federal grants, states grants, and bond issuance. In the case of the water source, it will most likely include a water rate increase. A water rate increase is likely, regardless of who wins the election. That’s a fact that’s not getting discussed very much, but it should be. I’m concerned that there isn’t much guidance from Village Hall on that front, Residents have a right to know.