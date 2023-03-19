William Fritsch, Sandwich City Council, Ward 3 election questionnaire

Full Name: William Fritsch

What office are you seeking? Alderman 3rd ward 2 year term

What is your political party? lndependant

What is your current age? 68

Occupation and Employer: retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Alderman 3rd ward, filled vacancy by appointment of mayor Latham.

City: Sandwich

Campaign Website: no

Education: Certified residential building inspector earned in 1999.

Journeyman Brick mason & cement mason

Community involvement: Serving as a election judge. Will start in April with meals on wheels delivering meals.

Marital status/Immediate family: 1wife 4 adult children

Why are you running for office?

To be involved in my town.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Life experience.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Agree with it.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

No

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Satisfied and happy we got through it.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That long covid is a real thing.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

By working to improve our infrastructure.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

By using tax dollars wisely.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Sidewalks starting downtown and working out from there. Use all the dollars that were budgeted each year.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Open and transparent of course.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No