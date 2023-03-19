Ronald S. Mazurek, Village of Beecher Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Ronald Mazurek

What office are you seeking? Beecher Village Trustee

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 45

Occupation and Employer: Police Officer

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Washington Township Community Building Board of Managers

Beecher 200U School Board

City: Beecher

Education: Criminal Justice degree

Chicago Police Academy Basic Recruit training.

Community involvement: I just joined the Lions Club in the community.

Marital status/Immediate family: Stacy and I have four children.

Why are you running for office?

I believe the village has to start focusing more on the infrastructure of the village such as watermains, streets, and sidewalks.

We have to start attracting small business to the community beside gaming and alcohol establishments.

Finally, we have to start being more fiscally responsible in our spending.

I believe I can bring ideas to address the issues I mentioned above.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been lucky to serve my community as a police officer, Beecher 200U School Board member, and Washington Township Community Building Board manager.

I experienced how inner government works, how budgets are prepared, and understand as an elected official that I work for the taxpayer.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I disagree with it.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

No. I believe community policing is a big reason why our community is safe, and we must continue that approach.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Ok

What did you learn from the pandemic?

How quick everything can go from fast pace to a complete stop.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I believe the village has to be more aggressive in its approach to attract small businesses.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

The easiest way for a body of government to keep the tax burden off resident’s is to spend fiscally and not recklessly.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I don’t see a problem with a medical cannabis dispensary coming to the village, as long as the village codes are followed, and security measures are taken.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I believe the biggest issue the village will face is the aging watermains, sidewalks, and streets.

Identify the major problems, create a long-term plan, place them in phases, and complete one major one or several little ones per year, while making sure the village stays financially solvent.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe government should be open and accountable to the resident. Elected officials work for their constituent’s period.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, they have the right to know, and It’s the law.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No, the resident has a right to know what their government officials are doing.