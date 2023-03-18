William Spengler, Valley View School District 365-U BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: William Spengler

What office are you seeking? Valley View 365U School Board

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 52

Occupation and Employer: Technology Manager, Large Financial Institution

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Bolingbrook

Campaign Website: www.leadersforeverylearner.com, or find us on Facebook at Leaders for Every Learner

Education: AB, Economics, The University of Chicago

MS, Financial Markets and Trading, Stuart School of Business, Illinois Institute of Technology

Community involvement: Bolingbrook High School Music Boosters Bolingbrook High School Theatre Boosters Bolingbrook Youth Baseball League (BYBL) Theatre-on-the-Hill (past productions) Bolingbrook High School athletic concessions

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 27 years to Mary; three children

Why are you running for office?

I am seeking this position to serve the members of the Valley View community, including our learners, educators and the residents of the district.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My three children have all attended Valley View schools (two graduated, one Senior). This has given me an opportunity to see the district through many different experiences and levels.

In my business life, I have extensive experience working in large organizations with diverse groups of people, managing significant budgets and leading teams to achieve results. My work includes governance and oversight responsibilities, which I see as a primary duty and function of a School Board member.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

While I have not pursued any formal training to this point, I have been attending Board meetings and familiarizing myself with district vision and policies. I have met with Superintendent Kinder and members of her leadership team to better understand the district and the role.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Curriculum should keep pace with changes in our society, the future workplace and the needs of our learners. Any changes to the curriculum should be made in close collaboration with the educators who know best how to teach their students and subjects.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

In my experience, all our learners are treated fairly in the district.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I believe that the district has taken material steps to improve how needs and issues of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are handled. I believe we as a district and a society still have considerable room to improve in this area. I view diversity and inclusion as a key component of how we solve the problems of today and innovate for tomorrow.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I believe the district and our society still have considerable room to improve in this area.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I believe the overall compensation for our teachers should be competitive with other districts. I also believe that we undervalue our teachers in many ways, and that Valley View should regularly review if there are opportunities to adjust that.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Pay scales should be reviewed along with other aspects of compensation as part of regular discussions between the district and the representatives of our educators. Pay scales should be competitive with other districts.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe her compensation is appropriate and competitive with others in similar roles with equivalent responsibilities.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Superintendent compensation should be reviewed regularly. Her pay scale should be competitive with other districts. Aspects of compensation should be tied to agreed, measurable goals set with the Board.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes. I believe Superintendent Kinder has done a great job leading this district over the past several years through some very challenging circumstances. Having met her in person and gotten to know her a little bit, I am impressed by her character, intelligence, and concern for all our district stakeholders.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Sex education should be offered in a way that is age and grade appropriate.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel our district handled the pandemic in a responsible fashion, following guidance from experts, complying with federal, state and local directives, and supporting our community in many unexpected ways.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

People are resilient and adaptable. But it also highlighted how inequities can be magnified by crisis. I saw our district as an example of how support can come from unexpected place.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

While our taxation at times feels high, I believe that what we receive in benefit, and how those monies are effectively managed is more important than the level itself. Proper stewardship of our tax dollars is key to continued community growth and the future of all Valley View stakeholders.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I am not in favor of any unnecessary increases in taxes in the district.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I am not in favor of any unnecessary decreases in taxes in the district.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely. This is a cornerstone of our American democracy.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

We should all be able to review appropriate information and actions related to our government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

We should all be able to review appropriate information and actions related to our government.