Richard Davis, Joliet Junior College District 525 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Richard Davis

What office are you seeking? Joliet Junior College Trustee

What is your political party? Not needed for this postion

What is your current age? 72

Occupation and Employer: Retired, Part time tax professional for H & R Block, High School Diving Coach Oak Forest HS

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Regional Office of Education Board Member

City: Lockport

Education: BS in Education - Northern Ilinois University

MS in Education - Northern Illinois University

C.A.S. in Education - Northern Illinois University

Doctoral Studies in Educational Psychology - University of Illinois Chicago

Community involvement: Scouts BSA (formally Boy Scouts) volunteer District Advancement Chair

Member of Lockport Moose Lodge

Member of Shepard of the Hill Lutheran Church, Lockport, IL

Diving Coach - Oak Forest High School

Marital status/Immediate family: Married

Three adult children

Nine grandchildren

Why are you running for office?

I was a Career and Technical Education teacher at Lockport Township High School and East Aurora High School. I was an Assistant Principal and Department Chair at East Aurora School District. I have been a member and officer of Illinois Association for Career & Technical Education, and Technology Education Association of Illinois. I have coached swimming and diving at Lockport, Tinley Park, and Oak Forest High Schools.

Last fall, I was taking a course at Joliet Junior College. The equipment that we were using in the lab was almost identical to equipment I used in 1971 at Northern Illinois University. When I asked is there newer equipment, I was told that it was expensive ($15,000 –$20,000), and the older equipment is still being used in industry. In January an exhaust fan motor broke in a lab class, and at last conversation, it had been 17 days and it still had not been repaired. Temporary exhaust fans had been installed, and they are being rented by the day.

With my background I could benefit the career areas at JJC to make them better and improve our students’ skills.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have extensive educational experience and have served on several state and local organization boards. I would bring valuable career education experience to the Trustee Board.

As Vocational Director I secured many grants for East Aurora School District for Career and Technical Education. Perhaps my experience would be a benefit to the students at JJC.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have worked with school boards as a teacher, administrator, and coach.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I believe that JJC has some wonderful programs that prepare our students for real world careers at a reasonable cost, I would work with the departments, administration, and employers to improve the course offerings at JJC, and work at improving the equipment and technology standards to duplicate what is being used in today’s and future workplaces.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I know there is a diversity department at JJC. I am unaware of any issues that might exist.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I have not discussed this question with anyone at JJC.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Fair treatment of all students and staff members is very important for a successful school. I do not have the knowledge at this time to make an informed comment on this question,

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

The instructors have a union contract. This is an area I will be exploring when elected. Retirement is through the state.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I have not looked at the instructors pay scale.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

The president of JJC is new and I am unaware of his compensation.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

At this time, I believe that the president of JJC has a multiyear contract.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I have met the president of JJC and he is new on the job. The comments that he made were upbeat and futuristic...

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Under the circumstances, it was handled the best they could. This was unknown territory, and the outcomes are still being discovered.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

How much our nation is split because of everyone’s individual beliefs. People are quick to pick a side and no matter what the “evidence” is, they will stick to their beliefs.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

The JJC tax is a value to our district. Our students get a great education for a great price..

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

To keep up with workplace standards, equipment, software, and futuristic needs, there may be a need to raise taxes a little. This would require research and planning.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

At this time, I am unaware of any program at JJC that needs to be cut. If an opportunity to lower taxes presents itself, I would be supportive.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely!

I would bring vast experiences to the trustee board. But if the voters elect someone else, I would support that person and still support JJC.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government is the representative of the people. The government works for the people and has to be open and transparent. With the internet, all information should be available to the public.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.

I have used FOIA in the past to gain information that I needed.