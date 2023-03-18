Matt Cooling, Rockdale Village Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Matt Cooling

What office are you seeking? Village Trustee

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 41

Occupation and Employer: Claims Adjuster

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Rockdale

Education: Bachelor degree from Lewis University

Community involvement: Volunteer coach for Whiteford Youth Baseball.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 3 children.

Why are you running for office?

I want to help serve my community and understand the challenges the residents face to help them to achieve positive change.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I’ve been a resident of the community for over 15 years and a village trustee for 8 years.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I support the weapons ban that took place January 2023.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I feel the police officers in my community do a fantastic job. In cooperation with the police chief, the village has worked to improve communications with the residents and added more cameras to the streets to improve public safety.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel the pandemic was handled appropriately by our village and staff.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that as a community we can always improve our preparedness but communication and understanding is very important.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

As a community that is somewhat landlocked we need to do all we can to attract quality businesses to maximize the benefit to the residents.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

As a Village Trustee we need to ensure the village runs as efficiently as possible while still providing services to the community.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I don’t not support recreational marijuana being sold in our community.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The village is currently working on major improvements to the water system. This is a multi-year project that will greatly improve water quality throughout our community.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I’m for open transparent government in all levels of government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I support FOIA.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I would not.