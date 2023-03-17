Sam Greco, Channahon Village President election questionnaire

Full Name: Sam Greco

What office are you seeking? Channahon Village President

What is your political party? non partisan

What is your current age? 69

Occupation and Employer: Facilities Director -ABM Industries.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Channahon Board of Education District 17(President and Board Member) Channahon Township Board(Townsip Trustee) and currently Channahon Village Board (Village Trustee 30 years currently the longest serving trustee in Channahon history).

City: Channahon -44 years,

Education: Graduate of Joliet Central High School, attended Columbia Southern University.

Community involvement: Former member of the Channahon Volunteer Fire Department.Former Manager and Board member of the Channahon Baseball League.Former Coach of the Chanooka Braves.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married 46 years to wife Penny,4 Adult Children,11 grandchildren,2 great grandchildren and third on the way.

Why are you running for office?

It is my desire to serve and represent the Citizens of the Village of Channahon.I have been a resident of Channahon for 44 years.My love for the Village and its people have motivated me to seek the office of Village President.My diverse background as an elected official more than qualifies me to hold the office of Village President.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Over the past 30 years I have held various elected positions such as Channahon Board of Education District 17(President) Channahon Township Trustee ( 4 years)and currently Channahon Village Trustee(30 years).This diverse background in public office qualifies me to be Village President.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe in the 2nd Amendment.I also believe that there are citizens responsible enough to own semi automatic weapons.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is not a problem in Channahon. The National Council for Home Safety and Security named Channahon The 2nd safest city in Illinois in its 2021 annual report.Much of the credit is due to the outstanding police work of the Channahon Police Department.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

It is my opinion that Village of Channahon complied with the guidlines set forth by Govenor JB Pritzker,and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that the Village of Channahon continued to operate under the most stressful and dangerous conditions to provide services to its residents.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Through Tax Increment Financing(TIF), Tax Rebates and tax incentive programs.Marketing and Branding also play a major part in the economic development of our village.I would continue to work with the Will County Center For Economic Development and Grundy County Economic Development Council.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Absolutely. They should have the proper balance of Commercial, Industrial and Retail development.Also by having a Balanced Budget and responsible spending.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I am opposed to recreational marijuana sales in my community.As a Village Trustee I voted against this issue,in support of our local police and schools.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Channahon has purchased and annexed land on Route 6 west of the Village. Plans are to build a Waste Water Treatment Plant. We need to have sewer and water plus associated infrastructure to attract Industrial Clients.To accomplish this we could enter into a inter- governmental agreement with Minooka. Applying for any State or Federal grants could be a possibility also.Finally, the development of a Town Center which would be the hub for retail businesses and other amenities.It would create a much needed downtown area in the Village of Channahon.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I support open and transparent government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes I fully support the Freedom of Information Act.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No I would not sign a nondisclosure agreement with any company.When I was elected to public office I took an Oath to serve the Citizens of Channahon to the best of my ability.I take this Oath very seriously. By signing a nondisclosure agreement I would limit my ability to do whats best for the welfare of the Citizens of Channahon.