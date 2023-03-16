Keith Riddle, Plano City Council, Ward 3 election questionnaire

Full Name: Keith Riddle

What office are you seeking? Alderman

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and Employer: Owner of Procool LLC and The Venue at Procool, Inc.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Plano

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089616571954

Education: High school with some college classes in business management

Community involvement: No groups. Host free events at the Venue for the scouts and PYTF.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Dena Riddle and have 2 kids, Jeremiah and Heather

Why are you running for office?

To be the voice for the people in my community and to offer new ideas and perspectives in dealing with the issues that face the city.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Everyone is qualified to be an Alderman. But I do have business knowledge that I think can be beneficial.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Opposed. This is a blatant violation of our right to bear arms.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I wouldn’t say it is a problem. We are fortunate in Plano to have such an outstanding Police Department. I work closely with our Police and I encourage Neighborhood Watch groups.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

In regards to the local government, I think it could have been handled better. In regards to business, it was handled the best anyone could in the situation where the state was imposing threats and fines.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned a lot about the law vs mandates.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Attract new business to Plano.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Absolutely! There are many things that can be done.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

My focus is on the infrastructure, mainly the water system in Plano. Common sense decisions have to be made about water rate increases to pay for that infrastructure. For over a decade it has been ignored and the time has run out. The water system, water towers are in need of maintenance that is very expensive.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

My goal is to ensure that Plano’s government is completely open and transparent on every issue. I encourage the citizens to attend city council and committee meetings regularly. Stay informed on the issues and speak out.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely! We must remember that our government is of the people, by the people and for the people. Thus the records belong to the people. Period.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Absolutely not! Further I would oppose any company that avoids transparency.