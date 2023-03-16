Candace Knaack, Hebron Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Candace Knaack

What office are you seeking? Village of Hebron Trustee

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 51

Occupation and Employer: Technical Coordinator

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Hebron

Campaign Webiste: N/A

Education: High school diploma, college coursework in business administration, engineering, and continuing education as related to career development.

Community involvement: As a recently appointed Trustee, I will be volunteering for upcoming Hebron community events.

Marital status/Immediate family: N/A

Why are you running for office?

As a newly appointed Trustee, I am running to retain my seat and to partner with the Village President and my fellow board members to move our community in a positive direction.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Previous experience in business management. Ability to partner with others to take actions for the betterment of all constituent’s.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe in the constitution of the United States of America and our second amendment rights. As written, this is a punishment to law abiding, responsible firearm owners. Unfortunately, violent offenders will continue to obtain weapons and commit crimes regardless of any ban or law.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Fortunately, our community has a low crime rate. We are establishing an appropriate number of police to provide community protection while also maintaining a balanced budget.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The restrictions were handled appropriately but I believe the administration could have improved the communication to residents.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

How crucial emergency response plans are.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Our current focus is on replacing/repairing aging infrastructure throughout our community for the betterment of current areas and future developments. We are working towards a more attractive main street where businesses will thrive while maintaining our rural farm town charm.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Two major factors involved are the real estate market/assessed value and the school district which receives two thirds of property taxes. Neither of these factors are controlled by local government. Maintaining cost effective budgets aids in keeping the tax burden affordable.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I am neutral at this time. If the opportunity presented itself for our community, I would need more information to make the best decision I could for the residents.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The aging infrastructure is our top priority. Our administration is currently working on several infrastructure improvement projects which include water pipe replacement, street replacement, and sidewalk replacement. Successful budgeting has allowed us to begin work on some streets. We have also applied for grants.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I am an advocate of transparent government. We are elected to serve the taxpayers and I believe it is our duty to provide and share information to the community within our legal limitations.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I believe in FOIA but would like to see more strict guidelines.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I would not.