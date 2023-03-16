17 Joliet candidates gather at East Side forum

Seventeen of 19 candidates running for mayor and City Council in Joliet answered questions for more than two hours at a candidate forum held Wednesday night, organized by Nonviolent Cities Project-Joliet.

More than 100 people at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church heard answers to questions on topics that ranged from community policing to school truancy rates to what tow companies working for the city charge to haul your car away from the scene of an accident.

“They charge you more than $200,” the questioner on the towing charges said in recounting an experience when police called a tow truck to an accident scene.

“And, they’re supposed to serve and protect,” he added, apparently referring to police, not tow truck drivers.

Police and public safety were lead topics of the evening with council candidates running in the five city districts in general agreement that they wanted to expand community policing in Joliet.

“I believe there is a need to not only bring in more community police, but to upgrade the training so they’re able to deal with issues we have today,” District 2 candidate Glenda Wright-McCullum said.

District 3 Council Member Sherri Reardon said, “Our police officers and our firemen also are being trained in mental health.”

District 4 candidate Christopher Parker used the question to reiterate his message on the need for “collective impact.”

“It involves everybody coming to the table and being part of the solution,” Parker said.

Candidates avoided a portion of the question asking their opinion on the controversial topic of restorative justice, which emphasizes reconciliation over punishment, with the exception of District 5 candidate Jim Lanham.

“I’m not big on restorative justice,” Lanham said. “It needs limits.”

Candidates were advised at the beginning to talk about themselves and not the other candidates, leaving little room for fireworks.

Mayoral candidate, Tycee Bel,l sent her message for change.

“We have to take it upon ourselves to come together and work for change and do things that feel good, and that’s not always going to make the other side feel good,” she said.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk pointed to progress in his two terms, including improved city finances and major projects like the Houbolt Road bridge and restoration of the old Joliet Correctional Center.

“I’m thrilled with where we’re headed and where we’re going to be eight years from now,” he said.

Mayoral candidate Terry D’Arcy called for policies aimed at young people in Joliet

“We’ve got to find ways for the 41,000 people in Joliet under the age of 19 to remain engaged and purposeful,” he said.