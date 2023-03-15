Dan Coffey, Joliet Township High School District 204 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Dan Coffey

What office are you seeking? Joliet Township High School District 204 Board of Education

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 42

Occupation and Employer: President and CEO of Service, Inc. of Illinois

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Current Member, Joliet Township High School District 204 Board of Education

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: www.dancoffeyforjths.com

Education: I have a Bachelors of Science in Finance and a Masters in Business Administration

Community involvement:

JTHS District 204 Board of Education

Plainfield Athletic Club softball coach and team accountant

Member of JTHS Strategic Planning Team

Current Volunteer for various local events and my children’s activities

Former board member for Lamb’s Fold Center for Women and Children

Former board member for Lewis University Alumni Association

Former volunteer with CASA of Will County

Former youth soccer and baseball coach

Marital status/Immediate family: Martial status/Immediate family: I am married to my wife of almost 19 years, Diana, and we have four children, ages 17, 15, 12, and 6. My two boys attend Joliet West High School and my two girls attend Troy schools.

Why are you running for office?

Quality public schools are essential to our community. I feel that when our schools succeed, our community succeeds. I was appointed to the Board of Education in September of 2021 when there was a vacancy. I would like to remain on the board in order to continue to advocate for policies that will enhance the success of our school, students, staff, and community. I am a graduate of Joliet West, class of 1999, and I have 2 children currently at West and two that will be attending. I will have a child in the district until 2035. The success of our district is very important to me.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My education and experience provides me the necessary tools to be an effective board member. I hold degrees in Finance and Business Administration. I have spent the majority of my career in commercial banking and understand fiscal responsibility and the financial implications of decisions made at the board level. I currently run a large non-profit organization that serves over 11,000 children and adults with developmental disabilities. I know what it takes to run a large organization while maintaining focus on individuals and staff. Further, I spent 6 years teaching at the college level.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

If so, from whom? No, I have not received any training about running for my local school board. However, I have received the required active school board member training.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Joliet Township High Schools currently have a robust curriculum, which includes courses in the Arts, Career and Technical Education, STEM, AP/Dual credit courses and more. The administration continues to seek additional courses that are of interest to our students that will prepare them for their post high school plans. As an example, this year the board approved a new course called AMPED on Algebra. This course will be available in the 23-24 school year and combines Algebra I with Career and Technical Education. I support the continuous evaluation of our curriculum in order to provide the best education to our students.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes, I believe that LGBTQ students are treated fairly in our district as I have become aware of unfair treatment. Our school district values the diversity of all students. I believe that every person – student, staff, or visitor – should be treated fairly and with dignity and respect.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Our school district is consistently striving to do better when it comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. It is my belief that the school district is continually improving. The district has been utilizing some of their institute days to focus on additional trainings for our staff, in an effort to improve the climate and culture for all as it relates to DE&I.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Yes, the district is aware that changes need to be made and the administration is consistently working to improve DEI within our buildings. That being said, I think the district is on the right track in their in their efforts to continue to improve.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I believe that our teachers are paid fairly when compared to neighboring districts. When looking at the average salary in our district, we have consistently been over the State average for teachers. In 2022, the average salary for a teacher at JTHS was $82,054, which was 13.5% more than the state average. Additionally, we have a higher teacher retention ratio at 90.5%. As it relates to retirement, JTHS participates in the State of Illinois’ Teacher Retirement System.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Yes, I support changes to teacher pay scales. I believe that it is important to periodically evaluate pay for all positions within our district to ensure that we are attracting and retaining qualified staff. Teach contracts are reviewed prior to expiration and salary schedules are analyzed based on the market and economic environment at that time.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe that our superintendent is compensated fairly when compared to similar districts in our area.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

No.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I support our current superintendent. The Board of Education’s two primary functions include policy approval and superintendent oversight. Our superintendent receives and annual performance review, which provides the Board of Education an opportunity to give feedback to the superintendent regarding performance. Our superintendent has consistently met the established goals.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Yes, I feel that high school students should be offered sex education as part of the Health Education curriculum. This provides students with a comprehensive education in order to make informed life decisions. In Illinois, it is state law that if sex education is offered, it must comply with the national standards. I also understand that some parents are not comfortable with their child receiving this type of instruction and therefore I support the law in Illinois that allows parents to opt their student out of this portion of health class.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I was not part of the Board of Education during the first 18 months of the pandemic, but I had to make decisions for my own organization and it was difficult. Decisions made by the district needed to balance public health and safety with continuing to provide quality education. While I do not feel that every decision was perfect, I do feel that the administration did their best with the information they had at the time, along with the guidance and mandates issued by the State.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I have learned that we can do things that we did not previously think could be done. As a result, we now have the opportunity to look at a variety of new programs to better support our students that we would not have considered in the past. There is not a one size fits all solution to educating our students and we are more flexible now that we ever were before.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

No, I feel that property taxes in our area are too high. As a tax payer in the community, I do not want to pay more taxes if it can be avoided. Unfortunately, in Illinois our schools are largely funded by local property taxes. I am encouraged by recent state budgets that have increased school funding by at least $350 million in 4 of the last 5 years in order to reduce the school funding gaps. If this continues, I am hopeful we will be able to continue to operate our schools with minimal to no financial impact on property taxes.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

If so, what would the additional revenue be spent on?: Our district is currently in a strong financial position. In the event that this trend reverses, I would first look internally to identify inefficiencies and other areas where spending could be reduced. A school district’s largest expenditure is for salaries and benefits for staff. So, if additional revenue is needed after spending cuts are analyzed, I would support additional revenue going to our staff.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?: As stated previously, the State of Illinois has increase state funding by at least $350 million in 4 of the last 5 years. If this continues and our school district is able to obtain sufficient funding from the State of Illinois, I would support the reduction of property taxes in our district. As it relates to cost cutting, I support periodically analyzing our processes and procedures in an effort to reduce costs. I have to do this for my employer, and we all do this in our households.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Our local taxpayers fund our government and schools. Therefore, taxpayers have a right to know how their dollars are being used and what decisions are being made.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.