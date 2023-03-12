Kristina Konstanty, Community School District 300 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Kristina Konstanty

What office are you seeking? CUSD 300 School Board Member

What is your political party? This is a Non-partisan position

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: Registered Nurse at a local community hospital

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am an appointed precinct committeeman in Dundee Township.

City: Gilberts, IL

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088360135925&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Education: AAS- Associates of Applied Science in Nursing (Elgin Community College)

BSN- Bachelors of Science in Nursing (Olivet Nazarene University)

Community involvement: Volunteer member of the D300 Parent Advisory Committee

Dundee Township Park District- Volunteer Soccer Coach

American Heritage Girls Volunteer Leader (sponsored by St Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntley)

Parent Volunteer at Gilberts Elementary School (class parties, filed trips)

Parent Volunteer at Dundee Middle School (career day, Midnight Mile)

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to John Konstanty for over 20 years. We have two children, Kenna, age 12, and Aidan, age 8.

Why are you running for office?

I have been active in the school district and community for many years. I became very interested in how decisions were made in the district. With that interest and my level of participation, it was a natural draw for me to entertain this idea. I want to continue the great work the district has done while making sure the parents and community are involved.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a product of public school education. I see great value in it for all students. I have multiple degrees. I am a healthcare professional, a hospital RN. My experience alone at the bedside affords me great tools for communication, collaboration and teamwork with all disciplines.

As a parent of young children, I am personally invested. As an active district, community and volunteer member at multiple levels, I have influence with many others. I am always exchanging information between the district and parents/staff/community members. As a board member, I would be able to continue to do so in a more structured, professional manner.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I would propose our “opt out” program be transitioned to a “opt in” program for all allowable topics. I think that way the parents could have more information on their child’s education out the core subjects.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Poorly. There are not clear expectations from the director of DEI at D300. It is definitely lacking transparency to to the parents and community. There have been controversy of the director not allowing parents in to parent advisory committee meeting after they registered. The invitations were clearly sent out and all parents were welcome initially but many turned down at the door. How’s that for inclusion?

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Yes. I think our district made poor choices in hiring directors that are controversial and exclude parents.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Possibly, with more research.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe there are many unnecessary administrative positions. Then the ones left are paid too high. However, the superintendent position is the most important. I believe the compensation for superintendent is competitive and about right.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Possibly, I would have to look deeper in to this.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

The superintendent has probably the most important position in the district. Susan Harkin makes decisions based on what is good for the entire district. That is a difficult job. In general, I support her however I am not supportive of all decisions she has made.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

No. I believe this is a decision for parents. “Opting out” should be changes to “opting in” to receive the education. This way parents can be making more informed decisions when it comes to sex education.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe that the unnecessary shutting down of the schools for such a long time hurt our students and staff tremendously. Academics and mental health declined. The illegal masking and quarantining of healthy children continued the decline. How the our local government and school district handled Covid divided the community and that is what is most upsetting.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that to maintain my constitutional rights, I have to be active in them. Being passive and going along with the flow is not healthy nor productive. I will continue to be a voice for all who are afraid to speak up.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

No. Illinois is one of the states with the highest property taxes in the country.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No way. Not without a thorough audit and no other option. Our taxes are high and our academic scores are low. Redistribution of resources to direct the money to the classroom would be the most logical

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I would take a hard look at the highest paid administrators. I would do a thorough audit on their contributions to the students academics. I would look to other relative districts to compare/contrast.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course I would. I know there are many new election judges and poll-watchers out there. Covid has taught us the value of participating in government and the election process.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I am all for open and transparent government. I believe our local government could do a much better job of it. This includes our school district. As a board member, making the district as transparent as legally possible is a goal of mine.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. I believe it should be easier and more available for citizens to gain access of these records.