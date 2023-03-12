Jonathan Dailey, Huntley School District 158 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Jonathan Dailey

What office are you seeking? Huntley District 158 School Board

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 39

Occupation and Employer: Chief Operating Officer - Flinn Scientific

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Huntley, IL

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/jdaileyD158/

Education: AAS - University of Wisconsin; Rock County (Pre-Business)

BBA - University of Wisconsin; Whitewater (Management and Operations)

MBA - University of Notre Dame; (General Management)

Community involvement: Huntley Park District - Coach

Huntley District 158 - School Board Member

Marital status/Immediate family: Married - Jennie Dailey (Wife)

Son - Brayden - 10 5th Grader @ Leggee Elementary School

Daughter - Madyson - 8 2nd Grader @ Leggee Elementary School

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I originally sought a role on the D158 School Board as a way to give back to my community. I am a firm believer in a high quality public education system and Huntley D158 schools were a significant factor in our decision to move to Huntley. We have a reputable school system and I feel it is important the Board of Education be aligned to maintaining and improving the high quality educational environment here in Huntley. As a current member of the Board of Education I am looking to continue the good work of the district while ensuring we are directing funding towards student outcomes.

I am a strong believer in the role our public schools play in educating our communities youth. I was the first in my immediate family to earn a college degree and worked hard to earn my accomplishments in life. Growing up in a small blue collar town in Wisconsin I appreciate what it means to work for a living and the role higher education can play in creating differentiated career outcomes. We should equally celebrate those who go on to work in the trades and industry as well as those who go on to pursue higher education. As a business leader who has worked my way up through the ranks I appreciate how to run large organizations while focusing on delivering against a mission and vision while ensuring maximum results are achieved while being fiscally responsible. Also, as a parent of students in the district I have a vested interest in the success of our schools.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

Yes, I have taken several courses from the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) and I have also sought the counsel of incumbent school board members (both inside D158 as well as from other districts in surrounding communities)

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I believe our current curriculum is effectively delivering against the districts educational objectives. With that said, it is important the districts administration remain focused on continually evaluating the districts curriculum to ensure it is aligned to current educational needs and the communities beliefs and values.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I believe so - it is important the district remain focused on delivering against its motto “All Students Always”. This includes creating an environment that is inclusive to all while not over indexing on one group over another.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I believe it is currently being handled effectively. As a school board member I remain focused on ensuring we have an inclusive educational environment that recognizes the similarities and differences of all students.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Nothing in particular - the District needs to focus on ensuring it creates a welcoming environment to all while not over indexing on any particular group of demographic.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I believe there is an opportunity to ensure we are adequately recognizing the contributions of the Districts educators and ensuring they are paid a competitive wage in recognition of their contributions and performance towards the Districts educational objectives. Currently D158 teachers are paid 16% below our benchmark districts and 10% below the state average.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

It depends, any compensation changes need to be considered in the context of the competitive wage environment and the performance and contributions of the individual educator.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe it is in line with market expectations relative to the size and scope of the positions responsibilities.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

No specific changes - where appropriate I believe the Superintendents compensation should be tied to specific outcomes (Educational, Employee Engagement and Retention, and District Financial)

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I Believe Dr. Scott Rowe and his Staff have done a good job in making Huntley D158 a Destination District.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I believe the decision on how to teach sex education should be decided at a local level. This ensures school districts teach sex education in an age, culturally and developmentally appropriate manner relative to their community. I opposed Illinois House Bill 5188 which would have forced all districts in the state to adopt the National Sex Education Standards as I believe the decision on what to teach regarding Sex Education should be made at the local level.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

With the benefit of hindsight I would have liked our district to open schools sooner than they did. I also recognize that the decision to open schools had state level implications and that the timing was influenced by state and county officials and wasn’t entirely up to the school board or district administration.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Personally, I was reminded how important of a role our public schools play. As a parent I gained an even greater appreciation for the important work our teachers and administrators do on a daily basis. I also learned how important it is for in person learning to be conducted. The learning loss that occurred during the pandemic is something we must focus on remediating.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I believe so - currently D158 spend 20% less per pupil than the state average and 19% below the Districts benchmark schools. With that said, it is imperative that the Board of Education remain vigilant in ensuring that tax dollars are spent in an efficient manner focused on student outcomes.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

It depends - going forward it is important to understand key measures related to the costs required to provide the high quality education that D158 currently provides. Student enrollment, non-classroom spending, wage markets and operational cost trends are all factors when considering the budget required to deliver against a districts educational mission.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

It also depends - If the district were able to maintain the level of educational outcomes the community expects while paying fair wages to teachers, support staff and administration I believe a tax reduction could be feasible. The district currently maintains an efficient operating model as evident by the fact that they are spending 20% below state averages and 19 % below benchmark schools pers student.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Open and transparent government is a pillar of American Democracy.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes