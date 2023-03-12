Diane Murphy, Lake in the Hills Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Diane Murphy

What office are you seeking? Village Trustee, Village of Lake in the Hills

What is your political party? Not affiliated

What is your current age? 56

Occupation and Employer: Sales Assistant, Guaranteed Rate

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Current Village Trustee, Village of Lake in the Hills

Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Village of Lake in the Hills

Parks and Recreation Board Member, Village of Lake in the Hills

City: Lake in the Hills

Education: Graduated High School 1984

Some College Courses

Various certifications/licenses

Community involvement: Volunteered and continue to volunteer for Village of Lake in the Hills since 2006; Current Summer Sunset Festival Chairperson; Former member of Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce; Former member of Lions Club

Marital status/Immediate family: Two grown children

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Trustee again as I feel the current Board of Trustees is very cohesive and that we all share the same values and vision for the Village of Lake in the Hills. We have just again passed a balance budget and for the 13th year in a row, there has been no property tax increase. I an very proud to have been a part of the leadership making these decisions. I’m also committed to assuring we provide exemplary customer service to our community while keeping our residents safe and our Village clean.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have a history of serving the Village of Lake in the Hills, most recently as Village Trustee. I have the experience and knowledge needed to make sound and relevant decisions for our Village.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

No Comment

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Fortunately, Lake in the Hill is a very safe community. Of course, we are not without incidents, but our Police Department is very attentive to issues and I place full trust in them.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel it was handled very well.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Life can throw us curveballs and it’s not always easy. We stay strong, rely on each other and move forward. I learned that we as humans spend far too much time inside and in front of screens.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Attract viable businesses and publish available vacancies and land opportunities. We have a strong Community Development Department to meet with potential new businesses.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We, as a Board, do everything we can each year the minimize the tax burden to our residents. For the 13th year in a row, the Village of Lake in the Hills has not seen a property tax increase. Being aware of the community and finding unique and viable ways to fund the Village and lessen the impact to our residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

We need to continue to work to develop Routes 47 and 31, and the area by the airport. We are working on communicating these availabilities to possible buyers/businesses.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I support it.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I would need more information before making this decision.