Connie Cain, Community School District 300 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Connie Cain

What office are you seeking? School Board Member - District 300

What is your political party? Nonpartisan

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and Employer: Certified Public Accountant

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am a Republican Dundee Township Precinct Committeeperson

City: Gilberts

Campaign Website: https://conniecain.com/

Education: Certified Public Accountant (CPA), State of Illinois

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, North Central College, Naperville, IL

Community involvement: I belong to the Lincoln Lobby. I volunteer as a Tax Policy Advocate.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married and I have one child who graduated from District 300.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because my background in accounting and finance will enable me to contribute to setting an annual budget and long-term financial planning for the district. The school board is responsible for being good stewards of taxpayer resources.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My background in accounting and finances enables me to contribute to setting an annual budget and long-term financial planning for the district.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I already know how to run for office. I do not need any training.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

As a school board member, I will respect the concerns of parents. School Boards need to be involved in the curriculum in an oversight manner. However, I will consider feedback from parents when implementing policies.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

LGBTQ students are treated fairly in the district, as are all other students in D300.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

The school district’s mission is to educate and prepare children for the workforce and higher education. The school district should not be distracted from the mission by social issues.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

The school district’s mission is to educate and prepare children for higher education and career success in the workforce.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

A school board member’s responsibility is to represent the school district’s taxpayers.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

A school board member’s responsibility is to represent the school district’s taxpayers.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

A school board member’s responsibility is to represent the school district’s taxpayers.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

A school board member’s responsibility is to represent the school district’s taxpayers.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I support the current superintendent, and I plan to support all future superintendents too.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I will consider feedback from parents when making my decision. I support local control, and I respect parental rights.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The science and the statistics have demonstrated that the virus never seriously affected children. The inappropriate response did more harm than good. The response to Covid has weakened academic achievement in District 300. The latest achievement data shows that only one in four students in District 300 can read and do math at grade level.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

We need a different approach that would continue in classroom learning if a pandemic revisits us. Teachers and administrators were too quick to accept guidance from higher authorities.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

An efficient use of tax dollars is the appropriate level of taxation.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

The current tax level is more than sufficient.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Wasteful programs should be cut if any exist.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, I will accept the voters’ decision in my race on Election Day.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparency is the reason for my campaign and the main piece of my platform.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.