Beth Marie Evans, Sycamore School District 427 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Beth Marie Evans

What office are you seeking? Board Of Education Member

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and Employer: Self Employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Precinct Committeeman

City: Clare

Campaign Website: N/A

Education: Bachelor Of Science iIn Education, Business Minor , Northern Illinois University

Community involvement: I have served in prison ministry, and as a volunteer life coach. I am also an author of four inspirational/instructional books; one in Spanish.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married. I have two children and many grand-children, and four great-grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

I see a need for community involvement in our education system. I am concerned with many things going on in our society. And want to do my part for parents, and children, and the school district, where I have lived since 1985.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My education, my experience working with people, and my knowledge of the community. Including my awareness of what concerns those in my district.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I am willing to take any available training, and have attended school board meetings to observe the procedure. I am confident that I will be up to the challenge.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I would like to ensure transparency in the curriculum for parents

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I am not sure, but all students should be treated equally.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

To my knowledge there is no discrimination. My stepson attended, and graduated from Sycamore High School in recent years. I observed no discrimination in the high school.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Not to my knowledge.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

If not, they should be. Teachers are very important. And the saying, “you get what you pay for “, still rings true.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

In a fair and just manner. Of course it will be necessary to determine if they are being paid according to the cost of living. Balance and equality being necessary when making decisions.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe it to be fair, but would need more information to make determination.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

This question cannot be answered without the necessary information. I would not be honest in attempting to do so.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I support whoever has been elected. Should there be a problem, it can be addressed at that time, and in upcoming elections.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Not if it involves pornography. Parents should be informed and have a right to withdraw their children from what has become “normal”, in some cases, for young children. I do believe in teaching reproduction according to biology to older students. But I primarily believe this teaching should be the parents domain.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Not according to the science.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That the media inspired a lot of fear, and children suffered. This DOES NOT mean I didn’t take it seriously. I only wish that known therapeutics would have been used, instead of condemned.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Yes. And it would seem somewhat excessively. I do not believe in raising taxes for unnecessary things. I believe that it is very important that tax dollars are put to the best possible use.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Not at this time in the economy. It is more important to curb any wasteful spending.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

It is not possible to fully answer this question honestly without knowing the budget, but if it were found that monies were not being appropriated to produce a positive outcome, I would want to look into cutting such a program,

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

It should be open and transparent. Elected officials are there to serve the public.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes I do.