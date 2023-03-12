Angela Huntington, Joliet Township High School District 204 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Angela Huntington

What office are you seeking? Joliet Township High School District 204 School Board Member

What is your political party? Democratic Party

What is your current age? 51

Occupation and Employer: Assistant Superintendent for Student Services; Lockport Township HSD 205

City: Shorewood

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/HuntingtonforJTHS

Education: B.S. Special Education

M.A. Educational Administration

Doctoral degree: Special Education

Community involvement: Holy Family Parish

Daybreak shelter

Seniors will Grow, Fairmont community garden

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my husband Alex for soon to be 22 years, I have 2 children, ages 20 and 17.

Why are you running for office? My name is Angela Huntington. I am a wife, mother, and longtime educator. My eldest daughter graduated from Joliet West in 2021 and is attending DePaul University. My son attends Joliet West and will continue at District 204 for another 4 years. I currently serve as the Assistant Superintendent for Student Services at Lockport Township High School District 205. I have a long history of advocating for underserved and underrepresented students: students with disabilities, English Language Learners, the unhoused, youth in care and in foster care, and students of color. I am running for a seat on JTHS Board of Education because I know I can contribute positively. I look forward to being of service and contributing positively to the important work of the district as an equal partner with the six other board members. I promise to listen to you, members of the community, and to bring the strongest educational opportunities to ALL of our students.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been an educator for 30 years. My entire career is working with High School aged students. I have a unique background working with students with special needs as well as being a parent to a child with special needs.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I received a letter inviting me to attend regular board of education meetings by Dr. Guseman. I have attended school board meetings regularly for the past 10 years.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I believe there is a need to focus on post high school outcomes. The 4 year graduation rate for both JT High Schools is the lowest of all the surrounding high schools. The graduation rate for students with disabilities is significantly lower as well. There is a need for a review of programs and services that will support students in completing high school and then obtaining employment, training, or post secondary education.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes, students who identify as LGBTQ + are treated fairly, as far as I know. I do not have first hand information, just the information my daughter shared with me when she was in school.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I think there is a focus on diversity and equity in our schools. However, inclusion practices need to be evaluated. JTHS has a cluster program housed at Joliet Central (AVAC program). It’s past time that students with learning differences, who live in Joliet West attendance boundaries, are given the equal opportunity to attend school with neighborhood peers.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

As stated previously, increasing/ providing educational opportunities at both schools would increase the opportunity for inclusion.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes they are paid comparable to other school districts.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

There would need to be a proposal and a discussion of the reasons for a change. The teachers are in a collective bargaining organization and the district would bargain their pay and benefits in good faith.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe Dr. Guseman’s compensation is comparable to other school districts’ superintendents of districts of the same size.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

I would want to review and discuss multiyear contracts. I believe there was a recent contract extension passed by the current sitting school board, in an election year. It’s not a good look.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

As a school board member, it would be my job to work with 6 other board members to support the superintendent. This would mean open dialogue and agreement on the superintendent’s work plan and evaluation criteria. It benefits’ everyone, students, staff, and community members, to have a successful school superintendent. The role of the school board is to ensure the right person is in that role.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

It is impossible for school to teach all the approved standards for all required courses. It is up to the school to review the standards and then write a viable curriculum to meet the needs of the students. The National standards are a guide and have not been mandated.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I was not in agreement with the extended closure of JTHS. We are now seeing studies that show that students who were remote for for the full year have had significant regression in academic and social emotional skills.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Everyone had opinions. It was difficult to navigate for schools. I learned that a need for clear and consistent communication was necessary, but not always available.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

The tax levy was higher than I expected based on the fund balances and the current economy. I would have liked to see it discussed more by the BOE

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I believe in zero based budgeting, meaning, you spend and budget for needs. So the idea of raising taxes and then deciding what to spend the money on would not be something I would do.

I do believe there is a need to address facilities and maintenance of large systems. They are big ticket items that are not always seen.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I don’t believe a tax cut would automatically lead to program or service cuts. There are other ways to save money that will not have an impact on student services and/or programs.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, I will.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

All government agencies should be open and transparent. Transparency promotes accountability and provides information to all about the what and the why of decisions being made.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. I have utilized FOIA requests as a means to obtain information that I was interested in. It is a process that allows anyone to gather information in a clear and concise manner.