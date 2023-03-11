Shirlee Correll, Hebron Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Shirlee Correll

What office are you seeking? Trustee

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 76

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Hebron

Campaign Website: No

Education: High school graduate; classes through the Institute of Financial Education

Community involvement: Mission coordinator at the Hebron United Methodist Church

Marital status/Immediate family: I’m a widow; I have four (4) grown children

Why are you running for office?

Having been born and raised in Hebron I’d like to be part of helping it grow but still keep the small town atmosphere.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My background is in finance, health, the legal field

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I think that law still needs to be tweaked. Unfortunately, the people who own these guns and register them are not the ones doing the crimes. How many gun laws are on the books already and look at how many crimes are committed involving guns.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

it isn’t a noticeable crime in our community. We still have community where neighbors watch out for neighbors.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

it was handled according to what the rules stated - people were masked, no gatherings, maintaining the proper distance between customers, and, at the beginning, the Fire and Rescue provided the first and second COVID-19 vaccine shots.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

People took a little more caution when dealing with others.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

First, by making sure our infrastructure is capable handling any new development; second, by giving incentives to help create development

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

It would be great if we could but taxes are a source of income for governments and the services they provide. If people knew, financially, what it takes to provide the bare necessities to keep the government going minds might - there is no unnecessary spending

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

That is a double edged sword. It is a good source of tax income but at what cost to the community.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Being an older community, with older infrastructure, we are looking into grants that would pay for some of the updates. We do need to resurface of streets, and upgrade our water and sewer lines.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe that government should be open and transparent. When government makes a decision concerning the well being and safety of the citizens the public should know

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I do, up to a point.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No