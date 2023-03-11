Robert Lockwood, Oswego Village Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Robert Lockwood

What office are you seeking? Oswego Village Trustees

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 45

Occupation and Employer: Entrepreneur

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not had any office.

City: Oswego

Campaign: Website facebook.com/Lockwood4office

Education: High school diploma for Mundelein high school

Community involvement: I’m involved with the Oswego Chamber and Aurora Business United

Marital status/Immediate family: I’ve been married for over 20 years we have two boys 17 and 13

Why are you running for office?

I believe I can bring some unique insight to the board and I love to serve people.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I’ve run multi million dollar businesses, and I’ve run my own small business.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I’m pro second amendment.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I don’t believe crime is a problem in our community.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe locally they did the best with what they knew at the time.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned how easy rights can be taken away.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Help put together a partnerships of government and organizations can provide support to start-ups, which can lead to the creation of new businesses and job opportunities.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I believe we need to assess all the taxes that are in place and see if there’s anything we can cut and or create a stronger partnership with other taxing bodies.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I’m interested in looking at all ways of lowering residential taxes.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

No specific project just infrastructure as a whole.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes I will accept the voters decision.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more transparent the better.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

It depends on the situation. And I have to look at this as a case by case decision.