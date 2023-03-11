Michael Knoll, Yorkville School District 115 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Michael Knoll

What office are you seeking? District 115 School Board

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 49

Occupation and Employer: Teacher-District 204

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Yorkville

Campaign Website: Facebook.com/mike&mikey115

Education: Masters in Education from Chicago State University

Community involvement: St. Patrick’s Parishioner

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with three district 115 children

Why are you running for office?

With my teaching experience and background, I feel like I can improve the lives and education of the students of Yorkville District 115.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

28 years of experience as a teacher in D204.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

The years of teaching along with several classes during my Masters program have prepared me for some of the challenges of being on the board.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Possibly. To make changes to the curriculum, I would first listen, and ask questions, and discuss with other board members.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

N/A

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

N/A

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

N/A

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

District 115 needs to be competitive with other districts in the area, so we don’t lose good teachers.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

District 115 needs to be competitive with other districts in the area, so we don’t lose good teachers.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

N/A

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

N/A

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

N/A

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

N/A

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I am glad Yorkville kept the schools open during the course of the pandemic.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

N/A

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I believe tax dollars can be spent more efficiently. We can improve education without raising taxes.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No.

I believe tax dollars can be spent more efficiently. We can improve education without raising taxes.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I believe tax dollars can be spent more efficiently. We can improve education without raising taxes.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The government should be transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. I support the FOIA process.