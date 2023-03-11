James A. Morris, Johnsburg Village Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: James A. Morris

What office are you seeking? Johnsburg Village Trustee

What is your political party? Republican (Running as an Independent Candidate)

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and Employer: President Of Specialty Finishing Group

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Vice President of Johnsburg Junior Skyhawks

City: Johnsburg

Campaign Website: https://m.facebook.com/people/Citizens-for-Johnsburg-First/100064362654331/

Education: Wheeling High School Diploma in General Studies

Community involvement: Lions ClubJohnsburg Junior SkyhawksSpartan Wrestling Team

Johnsburg High School Drama Team

Johnsburg Men’s Club

Johnsburg Skyhawk Football Coach

Johnsburg Baseball Coach

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Jamee Morris, we have 3 children.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Village Trustee, because Johnsburg has been my home for the past 25 years. My wife and I are pleased to be a part of Johnsburg and have watched our children thrive growing up in a safe and friendly community whose residents know the true value of helping one another. I want to preserve that special quality that makes our community unique while continuing to move Johnsburg progressively into the future.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have worked very hard in my life climbing the corporate ladder, not only becoming the President of my company, but now part owner thru hard work and dedication to my company. I feel that being a team player, and working hard can also apply to this position with Johnsburg and I can help the Village move forward with many projects based on my life experiences.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am a big supporter of the 2nd amendment, and I feel that the way the weapons ban was written was unconstitutional.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

We are very lucky in the Village of Johnsburg, we have very low crime rate.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I was not in office, but based on everything I have seen during the pandemic, I believe that our town handled the impacts extremely well.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Personally, what I have learned from the pandemic was that a community was able to bond together during a very difficult time, and show support to their neighbors, family, and friends.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I will continue to develop our business district on Route 31 and Johnsburg’s downtown district.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Encouraging positive business growth in our community will help reduce the tax burden on our residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

At this time I do not have a comment on this question. As I do not have enough information on this subject.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Expanding sewer and water in the downtown area and to the other side of the Fox River are vital to both existing businesses and new development. The Village has been successful in getting grants to help support infrastructure costs and I would work to continue those efforts and encourage development that can share in the cost.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes, I think it is important for all government officials to act openly, our citizens should have knowledge of the decisions we are making as those decisions directly affect them.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes I do support this act.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No, I would not.