Cara Killey, Sandwich City Council, Ward 2 Alderman election questionnaire

Full Name: Cara Killey

What office are you seeking? Alderman Ward 2, The City of Sandwich

What is your political party? Not affiliated with a particular party. I vote for the candidate.

What is your current age? 71

Occupation and Employer: Retired from Sandwich School District with 26 years of service.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Current Alderman, Ward 2, The City of Sandwich. Elected April 2007.

City: Born and raised in Sandwich, Illinois. Currently living in Sandwich.

Education: Graduated from Sandwich High School. Studied at Waubonsee Community College.

Community involvement: St. John’s Lutheran Church

P.E.O. member

Volunteer at the Sandwich Opera House

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Maury Killey with 4 children and two granddaughters.

Why are you running for office?

I would like to continue serving the citizens of Sandwich and those of Ward 2.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

The 16 years of experience on the Sandwich City council, under 4 mayors, have given me much insight about necessary and effective policies for our community.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe in the Constitution of the United States and the freedoms that come with it.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I believe our crime level is low and can remain that way under good leadership with continued officer training.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Communication on the local and county level was good. Access to medical treatment with county run vaccination sites here in town improved as time went on.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Empathy for those who lost loved ones. Also, I learned a new level of patience and flexibility, being so homebound.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Relax remodeling requirements in the downtown business district to encourage current businesses and attract new businesses.

2. Encourage industry with possible tax incentives to locate in Sandwich.

3. Be in conversation with the state of Illinois to make sure Rt. 34 does not bypass Sandwich.

4. More downtown parking.

5. Cultivate a positive and continual rapport with Metra and Amtrak.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We must do anything we can to reduce tax burden on our citizens. One way is to be aware of grant opportunities for our deteriorating roads and ongoing repairs across the community. Both state and federal dollars should be utilized. Also, facilitating local manufacturing and industry in addition to merchandising commerce would add to the local tax base, but it needs to be in balance with preserving the unique agricultural productivity of our regional soils and climate.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I would welcome an open discussion on the subject much like when we allowed gambling machines in our community, keeping in mind the locations of dispensaries is the decision of the state and overseen by the state.

Any possibility to increase revenue needs to be given serious consideration.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Road and sidewalk improvements. We should apply for state and federal grants for these projects. Also, an ongoing program to preserve and replace trees would benefit the neighborhood pedestrian atmosphere and has often been cited as a positive element in real estate value.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more open and transparent the better.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No.