District 202 Plainfield to host Board of Education candidates’ forum on March 16

A public forum will be held on March 16 for the four candidates running for District 202 Board of Education on April 4.

The C.A.P.E. (the committee for the Coordination of Administration and Parent groups for Educational efficiency) parent organization will host the forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 16 at the District 202 Administrative Center, 15732 Howard St. in Plainfield, according to District 202.

The four candidates are Savena Joiner, Elias Kalantis, Margarita Morelos and Heather Roach (incumbent), District 202 said.

A moderated question and answer session will be included in the forum. District 202 parent organization members, the Association of Plainfield Teachers and Plainfield Association of Support Staff provided the questions, District 202 said.

The forum will be recorded and posted on the District 202 website, District 202 said.

Three of District 202′s board of education’s seven seats are up for election this year. Incumbent Board members Kevin Kirberg and Treasa Howard-Collins are not running for re-election, District 202 said.

C.A.P.E. For more information about C.A.P.E., visit psd202.org/page/cape.