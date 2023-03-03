March 03, 2023
McHenry County candidates: We need your contact info for election questionnaires

Candidate questionnaires are to be published soon

By Shaw Local News Network
Voting machines are set up on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, inside the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. Early voting started on Feb. 23 for the April 4 consolidated election. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The April 4 consolidated election is right around the corner, and the Northwest Herald will soon be publishing candidate questionnaires.

If you’re running for local city councils and village boards, school boards, library boards and park district boards and haven’t received a questionnaire, we still need your contact information.

We would like to reach every candidate on the ballot to give our readers information on where they stand on issues in their particular races.

If you are a candidate, please send your email address to copydesk@nwherald.com. In addition to the email address, include the office you’re seeking, as well as a phone number.

Thank you, and we look forward to hearing from every candidate running in the election.

