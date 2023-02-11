February 10, 2023
Union head says Joliet is playing politics with promotions

Police supervisors union endorsed opponent of Mayor Bob O’Dekirk in April election

By Bob Okon
Joliet Police Sgt. and Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police Matt Breen speaks to the board regarding the Police Department Citizen Advisory Board proposal at the Council Chambers in Joliet City Hall. Monday Nov. 8, 2021.

Matt Breen, president of the Joliet Fraternal Order of Police Supervisors Association, speaks to a Joliet City Council committee in 2021. (Gary Middendorf/The Herald-News)

The head of one of the city’s police unions contends promotions are being held up because of who the union is backing in the upcoming mayoral election.

Joliet City Manager James Capparelli has put a hold on promotions, saying he believes the city needs to keep more officers on the streets and wants a review of the process for promoting police.

Matt Breen, president of the Joliet Fraternal Order of Police Supervisors Association, said promotions have been stopped because of politics.

“It’s political retaliation,” Breen said. “We have openings.”

The union in November endorsed Terry D’Arcy, one of two candidates along with Tycee Bell challenging incumbent Mayor Bob O’Dekirk in the April 4 election. On Feb. 1, the union on its Facebook page questioned the mayor’s support for police and posted a letter written in June 2020 by O’Dekirk to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office inviting an investigation into the Joliet Police Department.

Car dealer Terry D’Arcy announced his candidacy for Joliet mayor in the 2023 municipal election during a news conference at his dealership onJune 15, 2022.

Terry D’Arcy seen in June when he announced his campaign for mayor. (Gary Middendorf)

The letter asked for an investigation focused on the police department’s handling of the controversial death of Eric Lurry, who died while in custody from what authorities said was a self-ingested drug overdose. But the attorney general’s office opened a wide-ranging investigation into the police department that is ongoing.

Breen pointed to what at least has been an interruption in the recommended promotion of Sgt. Julie Larson to lieutenant, which was delayed by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners in December and has never been brought back for a vote.

“There was not an issue until our endorsement came out, and that letter was put on our union Facebook page,” Breen said.

O’Dekirk, a former Joliet police officer, said he never saw the Facebook posting and called Breen’s comments “nonsense.”

“To claim that we’re going to change business in the police department because of their endorsement is ridiculous,” O’Dekirk said.

O’Dekirk said he has been endorsed by all other city unions, including the separate police union representing patrol officers.

Capparelli said he had an issue before the December police board meeting on the number of promotions being made in the department and had voiced concerns to Chief William Evans.

City Manager Jim Capparelli listens to council discussion on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Joliet City Hall in Joliet, Ill. The Joliet City Council discussed an amendment to allow for liquor consumption and video gambling at gas stations.

City Manager James Capparelli has put a hold on police promotions and said he want to review the process used in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

“How do you justify having that many bosses if there’s nobody to boss around?” Capparelli said. “There’s no need, especially now at this particular juncture, to promote someone because they are on a list and we have a vacancy.”

The city is trying to build up the size of its police force while replacing an exodus of officers reaching retirement.

Joliet hired 40 officers last year to bring police staffing to 267 officers. The 2023 budget provides for a total of 286 officers, and the city continues to recruit police.

“If we’re fully staffed, I’ll put on sergeants, but I’m not going to fill a vacancy just to create a vacancy,” Capparelli said. “We are going to review our process.”

Capparelli said he may hire a consultant to review the Joliet process and did not have a timeline for when he might allow promotions to continue.

Breen, whose union represents officers at sergeant rank and above, said the new recruits the city is hiring are the kind of officers who need supervision.

“You’re looking at a lot of young officers with under two years of experience,” he said.

The supervisors’ union members includes Sgt. Chris D’Arcy, the son of mayoral candidate Terry D’Arcy. Breen said Chris D’Arcy “is not politically active” and did not influence the union’s unanimous vote to endorse Terry D’Arcy.

Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News