Joliet Mayor O’Dekirk announces labor endorsements

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has announced that he was endorsed by the Will & Grundy Counties Building Trades Council as he seeks reelection for a third term.

The endorsements from the council representing construction unions comes after O’Dekrirk has backed controversial construction projects, including NorthPoint Development’s Third Coast Intermodal Hub which faced opposition from residents directly affected by the project.

O’Dekirk is running for reelection to a third term against opponents Terry D’Arcy and Tycee Bell in the April 4 election.

O’Dekirk issued a press release this week announcing the endorsement from the construction labor unions.

“The City Council, staff and I have worked to keep economic expansion and construction on a steady growth trajectory to increase the number of living wages jobs that support working families,” O’Dekirk said in the release.

O’Dekirk noted the Houbolt Street bridge project, designed to create an alternative route for truckers headed to and from the intermodal yards in Joliet and Elwood, and other projects in downtown Joliet are “being planned by business owners that should keep our trades people very busy for the foreseeable future.”

Controversial development projects in the city have at times pitted residents from outside the city limits, who don’t vote in Joliet elections but are affected by the city’s expansion southward, with new industrial development.

O’Dekirk and a city council majority have generally sided with developers who have expanded the city’s expansion of warehouse development southward towards the borders of neighboring Elwood and Manhattan.

The Will & Grundy Building Trades Council also has been a voice in support of more development, which leads to more construction jobs.