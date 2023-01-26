League of Women Voters to host candidate forum for Geneva Park District Board, City Council, D-304

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is hosting a forum on Thursday, Feb. 16 featuring candidates running in the April 4 consolidated election for seats on the Geneva Park District Board, the Geneva School District 304 Board and for a seat on the Geneva City Council representing Ward 4.

According to a news release, the forum will be held in person with an audience at 7 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library, 227 South 7th St. The event will also be live streamed and available for later viewing on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County (https://my.lwv.org/illinois/central-kane-county) and the Illinois Voter Guide (https://illinoisvoterguide.org/).

The forum will be divided into three segments: Geneva Park District Board, Geneva City Council – Ward 4 and Geneva School District 304 Board.

Each candidate will be allowed a one-minute opening statement. Following opening statements, candidates will respond to questions submitted by the audience. Audience members’ questions will be reviewed by a team of League members for appropriateness prior to being asked. Each candidate will be permitted up to one minute for each response, timing which may be extended at the discretion of the moderator if necessary to allow for a full response, the release stated.

At the end of a segment, each candidate will have up to one minute for a closing statement.

Candidates for Geneva Park District Board are Peter Cladis, Timothy E. Fara, Douglas D. Jones. Candidates for Geneva City Council, Ward 4 are Gabriel Kaven and Martha Paschke. Candidates for Geneva School District 304 Board are Molly Ansari, Robert Larry Cabeen, Andrea Heeg, Brent Nakayama, Paul Radlinski and Brittney Quinn Sopcak.

“Our local volunteers work throughout the year to register new voters and deliver important information about upcoming elections,” Voter Service Chair Patti Lackman stated in the release. “The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization, never endorsing a candidate or a political party. Forums such as this one are a fantastic opportunity for candidates to share their views and respond directly to voter concerns. We encourage every candidate invited to this forum to make arrangements to participate. These forums only work when candidates show up.”

Election Day Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at https://illinoisvoterguide.org/.