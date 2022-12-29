Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Dec. 29, 2022

Information in the Dec. 29, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Boulder Hill crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a property damage accident in which one of the motorists involved left the scene at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 0-99 bock of Creve Court in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Property damage report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 3:27 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 0-99 block of Stratford Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:46 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 5000 block of Fields Drive in Bristol Township.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 0-99 block of Garden Drive in Boulder Hill.

Investigating domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 11:01 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 0-99 block of North Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Criminal sexual assault report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a criminal sexual assault at 8:55 p.m. Dec. 24 at the sheriff’s office at the public safety center in Yorkville. The incident occurred at an Oswego Township residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leaving crash scene

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Nicholas M. Luberda, 22, of the 100 block of Gracie Square, Morris, for leaving the scene of a property damage crash that occurred about 4 a.m. Dec. 25 in the area of Grove Road and Route 52 in Seward Township.

Fraud report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fraud report they took at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 0-99 block of North Park Drive in Bristol Township.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 23 on Route 47 at Helmar Road in Kendall Township.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of domestic battery they took at 10:33 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 0-100 block of Crestwood Court in Oswego Township.

Three injured in Minkler Road crash

A 22-year-old Aurora man, a 79-year-old Yorkville man and a 76-year-old Yorkville woman were injured and transported to area hospitals following a motor vehicle crash at 11:19 a.m. Dec. 22 in the area of Minkler and Hilltop roads south of Oswego, the sheriff’s office reported.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft report they took at 3:14 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 0-99 block of North Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol Township.

Two hurt in Woolley Road crash

Two Oswego residents, both 21, of the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive, were injured in a motor vehicle crash at 7:16 p.m. Dec. 22 in the area of Woolley Road east of Douglas Road in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The injured motorists were taken to an area hospital.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment via electronic communication they took at 11:25 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 0-99 block of North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Robbie Darrow, 51, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Montgomery, for driving while license revoked after stopping his vehicle for a speeding violation at 7:42 am. Dec. 21 in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of disorderly conduct incident at 2:49 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Bouder Hill.

Vehicle burglary report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 7:33 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 600 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Vehicle burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle they took at 7:44 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 5000 block of Route 71 in Oswego Township.

Juvenile transported to hospital

A juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening suffered in a motor vehicle crash at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 20 on Plainfield Road near Collins Road south of Oswego.

Disorderly conduct incident reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a disorderly conduct incident at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 300 block of Route 71 in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.