Here are the candidates for Batavia City Council in the April election

Seven candidates have filed to run for Batavia City Council in the consolidated election on April 4, according to a news release from the city of Batavia. None of the races will be contested.

Voters will select one candidate for each of the city’s seven wards, and terms last four years. The filing period for candidates closed on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

WARD 1

Christopher Solfa (incumbent)

WARD 2

Alan Wolff (incumbent)

WARD 3

Dan Chanzit (incumbent)

WARD 4

Thomas Connelly (incumbent)

WARD 5

Abby Beck (incumbent)

WARD 6

Tim Lanci

WARD 7

Keenan Alexander Miller (incumbent)