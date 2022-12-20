Here’s who’s running in local Kane races in the April 4 election

A number of incumbents and newcomers have filed to run for seats in April’s consolidated election.

Monday was the last day to file nomination packets.

Geneva City Council

Anais Bowring filed nominating papers for 1st Ward Alderman.

Tara Burghart, whose term is up next year, did not file papers. Burghart did not return a voicemail message seeking comment on whether she would seek reelection.

Incumbents Brad Kosirog filed for the 2nd ward, Dean Kilburg filed for the 3rd Ward and Gabriel Kaven filed for the 4th Ward.

Also filing for the 4th Ward was Martha Paschke.

St. Charles City Council

There are five seats open on the St. Charles City Council. There are 10 alderpersons serving on the City Council, with two alderpersons representing each ward.

A three-person race has emerged for the open 1st Ward seat with Jessica Bridges, Tom Galante and Mark Foulkes filing to run for the seat.

Second Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner has announced she is not running for reelection. Running for the seat are Arthur Lemke, who lost his seat on the City Council to Ryan Bongard in last year’s consolidated election, and Jayme Muenz.

John Edward Frank has filed for the open 3rd Ward seat.

In the 4th Ward, incumbent David Pietryla will face a challenge from Laurel Moad, who lost her election bid last year in a three-person race.

In the 5th Ward, incumbent Ed Bessner faces a challenge from Rett Humke.

Batavia School Board

Seven candidates have filed for the three four-year seats open on the Batavia School Board. Board President Cathy Dremel is the only incumbent running for reelection. Also running are Raquel Gonzalez-Thomas, Danielle Sligar, Jeffery Robert Arulandu, Jeffrey Ekstrom, Kris Rayman and Gabrielle Fender.

Geneva School Board

Three four-year seats are open on the Geneva School Board. Six people have filed for those seats, including incumbents Paul Radlinski, Molly Ansar and Robert Larry Cabeen along with Brent Nakayama, Brittney Quinn Sopcak and Andrea Heeg.

Incumbent Stephanie Bellino and Willard C. Hooks Jr. are running for the two two-year seats on the board.

Kaneland School Board

Four seats are open on the Kaneland School Board. Incumbent Bob Mankivsky has filed along with Ryan Joseph Kleisner and Aaron Mc Cauley.

St. Charles School Board

Three four-year terms are open along with an unexpired two-year term.

Incumbents Becky McCabe, Joseph Lackner and Matthew Kuschert along with Dolores J. Van Hiel, Lauren Duddles, Elias Palacios, Barbara Diepenbrock and Alexandra Teipel filed for the four-year terms.

Thomas Lentz, Mike Backer and Richard Rivard filed for the two-year term.

Campton Hills

In Campton Hills, Village President Mike Tyrrell is being challenged by former Kane County Board member Barb Wojnicki.

Eight people are running for the three four-year terms open on the Campton Hills Village Board. Incumbent village trustees Susan George, Wendy White Eagle and Charles Cappell filed for reelection along with Michael Warick, Janet Burson, Timothy Morgan, Rob Klinkey and Nicolas Boatner.

Wayne

Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps is facing a challenger for the first time since 1999.

“I am running for president of Wayne because I am not happy with the way Eileen Phipps conducts business. I’m afraid if Ms. Phipps is allowed to run unchallenged yet again, we would be forced to endure another four years of her poor leadership,” challenger Peter Mourousias said Monday.

Phipps has been president since 1995.

“I think I’ve done a very good job for our community,” Phipps said. “I still have the passionate desire to serve.”

In 2021, Phipps came under intense criticism after her husband, Hal, shot to death a neighbor’s dog that had run onto the Phipps’ property. Some residents demanded that she resign.

Kane County authorities ruled Hal Phipps’ belief that he was going to be attacked by the dog – which had bitten him a month earlier – was reasonable.

“I think people jumped to conclusions before the investigation was completed,” Phipps said. “What happened was tragic. I’m not denying that.”

Mourousias said he became interested in village affairs when multiple auto accidents happened in front of his house. His desire to run escalated when village officials did not cite Hal Phipps with an ordinance violation for shooting a gun within village limits.

Mourousiasis is on the Residents for Wayne slate, which includes three people running for three trustee positions.

Phipps has aligned herself with Trustees Peter Connolly and Ed Hull. Trustee Mike Amadei is not running.

The village clerk could not be reached Monday afternoon to determine if any other people have filed for the election.

Daily Herald reporters Susan Sarkauskas and Kevin Schmit contributed to this report.