Incumbents, newcomers file for seats in April’s consolidated election

A number of incumbents and newcomers on Monday filed to run for seats in April’s consolidated election.

Monday was the first day to file nomination packets. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Geneva City Council

Anais Bowring filed nominating papers for 1st Ward Alderman.

Tara Burghart, whose term is up next year, did not file papers. Burghart did not return a voice mail message seeking comment on whether she would seek re-election.

Incumbents Brad Kosirog filed for the 2nd ward, Dean Kilburg filed for the 3rd Ward and Gabriel Kaven filed for the 4th Ward.

Also filing for the 4th Ward was Martha Paschke.

St. Charles City Council

There are five seats open on the St. Charles City Council. There are 10 alderpersons serving on the City Council, with two alderpersons representing each ward.

As of Monday afternoon, Jessica Bridges and Tom Galante have filed to run for the 1st Ward seat.

Second Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner has announced she is not running for reelection. Running for the seat are Arthur Lemke, who lost his seat on the City Council to Ryan Bongard in last year’s consolidated election, and Jayme Muenz.

No one as of yet has filed to run for the Third Ward seat. In the 4th Ward, incumbent David Pietryla will face a challenge from Laurel Moad, who lost her election bid last year in a three person race.

In the 5th Ward, incumbent Ed Bessner faces a challenge from Rett Humke.

Batavia School Board

Three seats are open on the Batavia School Board. No incumbents have yet filed to run for reelection.

Filing their election packets on Monday were Raquel Gonzalez-Thomas, Danielle Sligar and Jeffery Robert Arulandu.

Geneva School Board

Three seats are open on the Geneva School Board. Incumbents Paul Radlinski, Molly Ansar, Robert Larry Cabeen and Stephanie Bellino filed along with Brent Nakayama and Brittney Quinn Sopcak.

Kaneland School Board

Four seats are open on the Kaneland School Board. Incumbent Bob Mankivsky and Ryan Joseph Kleisner filed on Monday.

St. Charles School Board

Three four-year terms are open along with an unexpired two-year term.

Incumbents Becky McCabe, Joseph Lackner and Matthew Kuschert filed for the four-year terms. Thomas Lentz filed for the two-year term.