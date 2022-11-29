Departing Kane County Board member to run for Campton Hills mayor

Monday was the last day for candidates to file nominating papers for the upcoming municipal elections in Aurora, Elgin, Campton Hills, Elburn and North Aurora.

One of those candidates is Kane County Board member Barb Wojnicki, who is looking to become village president of Campton Hills. Her county board term ends this week.

Monday afternoon was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to participate in the Feb. 23 primary election for cities and villages that can have primaries. For other cities and villages, petitions will be filed Dec. 12-19.

Here is what else is happening.

Campton Hills

In Campton Hills, Wojnicki will challenge Village President Mike Tyrrell.

Nine people are running for three seats on the village board: incumbents Wendy White Eagle, Susan George and Charles Cappell and challengers Nick Boatner, Janet Burson, Rob Klinkey, Tim Morgan, Michael Warick and Geri Wilson.

The number of filers must be at least four times the number of seats available plus one to trigger a primary.

Elburn

In Elburn, where three trustee positions are available in the spring election, Chris Hansen filed his candidate petitions Monday. Because only one person filed, there is no need for a February primary.

Elburn also is accepting petitions Dec. 12-19.

The seats held by William Grabarek, Sue Filek and Chris Mondi are up for election.

North Aurora

In North Aurora, three people filed for three village board seats.

Incumbents Mark Guethle and Laura Curtis are running again. The other filer is Jason Christiansen.

Trustee Mark Carroll is not seeking reelection.

Because only three people are running, there is no need for a primary.

Aurora

Alderman-at-large Sherman Jenkins filed for reelection. He will face John Laesch and Mansa Latham Williams.

Ward 1 Alderman Emmanuel S. Llamas is unopposed in his bid for reelection.

Olynda M. De Hoyos filed for the Ward 3 seat, as did incumbent Ted Mesiacos.

David Cannon is running against Ward 5 incumbent Carl Franco.

Ward 6 could end up having a primary, provided nobody is kicked off the ballot in a petition challenge. Incumbent Michael Saville is being challenged by Matthew Orr, Matt Harrington, Nicole Mullins and Benjamin Marcum.

Petition challenges have to be filed with the city clerk by 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

And in Ward 8, Alderman Patty Smith will face Gautam Bhatia.

Elgin

Council incumbents Rose Martinez, Tish Powell and John Steffen filed for reelection. Joining the race are Anthony Ortiz, Diana Alfaro, Karin Jones, Christina “Tia” Aagesen, Ismael Cordova, Marcus E. Banner and Mark W. Smith.

Incumbent Toby Shaw is not running.

There is no need for a primary.

