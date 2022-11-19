2023 Election Preview: DeKalb County races we’re watching next spring

DeKALB – With one election down, another looms in months with seats up for grabs on the DeKalb and Sycamore city councils and on the boards for DeKalb School District 428, Sycamore Community District 427 and Genoa-Kingston District 424.

Those vying for elected office were able to obtain nominating petitions and begin circulating them as early as Sept. 20.

But election authorities said the first day to file is Dec. 12 and will continue through Dec. 19.

Election Day will be held April 4, 2023.

DeKalb City Council

Four alderperson positions in the city of DeKalb are up for grabs in the April 4 consolidated election. Those alderpersons sit on the DeKalb City Council on the second and fourth Mondays of every month.

Recording Secretary Ruth Scott said no one has filed candidate petitions yet because the petition filing period has yet to begin.

The four aldermen who’s term expires in 2023 are First Ward Ald. Carolyn Morris, Third Ward Ald. Tracy Smith, Fifth Ward Ald. Scott McAdams and Seventh Ward Ald. Tony Faivre.

Morris, Smith and McAdams said they plan to seek reelection in the 2023 consolidated election.

Faivre, however, said he won’t seek reelection, adding his decision came down to wanting to prioritize family first.

“Since I’ve been an alderman, I’ve had four grandchildren born to my kids,” Faivre said. “I’d like to spend some time with my grandkids and the family.”

DeKalb resident John Walker has announced his intention to run for 7th Ward seat and already held a meet-and-greet last month.

Faivre has been on the City Council the past seven years. He described his time with the city as a fantastic learning experience, as well as a humbling opportunity to serve people in the community.

“I’ve really enjoyed the time,” Faivre said. “I feel that being on the board I have really helped to shape the direction that DeKalb is now heading. Like in terms of professional development, I have learned a lot and have grown in my professional development from being on the council in terms of being able to collaborate or to work through and find compromises to some of the complex issues that are facing our community.”

Sycamore City Council

Four alderperson positions in the city of Sycamore are up for grabs in the April 4 consolidated election. Those alderpersons sit on the Sycamore City Council on the first and third Mondays of every month.

City Clerk Mary Kalk said no one has filed candidate petitions yet.

The four aldermen whose terms expire in 2023 are Third Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple, Fourth Ward Alderman David Stouffer, Second Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe and First Ward Alderman Josh Huseman.

“We have one term expiring in each of the four wards,” Kalk said.

DeKalb District 428

Four board member positions are up for grabs in the April 4 consolidated election. Those members sit on the school board on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.

Jessica Rugerio of the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office said no one has filed candidate petitions in the school board race concerning DeKalb District 428.

Sycamore District 427

Three board member positions are up for grabs in the April 4 consolidated election.

Rugerio said no one has filed candidate petitions in the school board race concerning Sycamore District 427.

Genoa-Kingston District 424

Four board member positions are up for grabs in the April 4 consolidated election.

Rugerio said no one has filed candidate petitions in the school board race concerning Genoa-Kingston District 424.