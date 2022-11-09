Will County Board: Early voting totals in

The makeup of the Will County Board will be altered after the Tuesday election.

A remap of county board districts guaranteed that the election would produce some new candidates for the county board. Eight incumbents were not on the ballot, either choosing not to run or not making it through the primary.

Democrats currently have a 14-12 majority on the county board, which will have four fewer members when the new board is seated.

The size of the board will be reduced to 22 members since the previous 13 district have been cut back to 11. Two members represent each district meaning there can be bipartisan representation in districts.

The Will County Clerk’s office has released totals from mail-in and early-voting ballots. The numbers do not include votes on Election Day.

• District 1 (includes the far West Side of Joliet and Shorewood and runs to the southern edge of Will County)

Kate Deane-Schlottman (R): 2,902

Jerry Bene (R): 1,540

Joe Van Duyne (D): 3,837

• District 2 (stretches from New Lenox to the east end of the county)

Frankie Pretzel (R): 3,531

Judy Ogalla (R): 2,319

Bob Howard (R): 3,414

• District 3 ((includes eastern Will County)

Daniel Butler (R): 2,545

George Macias (R): 1,846

Sherry Newquist (D): 3,887

Michael Flanagan (D): 3,646

• District 4 (includes Homer Township)

Stephen J. Balich (R): 4,133

James M Richmond (R): 3,352

Sheri Boniecki-Cooling (D): 3,812

Andrew Englebrecht (D): 3,114

• District 5 (includes Lockport and Crest Hill)

Annette Parker (R): 3,111

Philip Juarez (R): 2,013

Sherry Williams (D): 3,684

Scott Pointon (D): 2,899

• District 6 (centered in the East Side of Joliet)

Denise Winfrey (D): 2,244

Janet Diaz (D): 1,780

• District 7 (centered on the West Side of Joliet and extends into Plainfield and Shorewood areas)

Vince Logan (R): 1,983

Glenda Wright-McCullum (R): 1,569

Natalie Coleman (D): 3,504

Brian Bessler (D): 2,927

• District 8 (includes Plainfield and Shorewood)

Mark V. Revis (R): 2,399

Nicky Giannas (R): 1,545

Mica Freeman (D): 3,802

• District 9 (includes Romeoville and Bolingbrook)

Raquel M. Mitchell (R): 1,706

Destinee Ortiz (D): 3,065

Margaret Tyson (D): 2,089

• District 10 (contains parts of Plainfield and Naperville)

Julie Berkowicz (R): 3,394

Vasavi Chakka (R): 2,097

Meta Mueller (D): 5,132

Khadia “D.J.” Sufi (D): 3,886

• District 11 (centered in Bolingbrook)

Larry Alexander Shaver (R): 1,649

Antonio Timothee (R): 1,181

Jacqueline Traynere (D): 4,539

Elnalyn Costa (D): 3,796