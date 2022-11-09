Will County Board: Early voting totals in

The makeup of the Will County Board will be altered after the Tuesday election.
A remap of county board districts guaranteed that the election would produce some new candidates for the county board. Eight incumbents were not on the ballot, either choosing not to run or not making it through the primary.
Democrats currently have a 14-12 majority on the county board, which will have four fewer members when the new board is seated.
The size of the board will be reduced to 22 members since the previous 13 district have been cut back to 11. Two members represent each district meaning there can be bipartisan representation in districts.
The Will County Clerk’s office has released totals from mail-in and early-voting ballots. The numbers do not include votes on Election Day.
• District 1 (includes the far West Side of Joliet and Shorewood and runs to the southern edge of Will County)
Kate Deane-Schlottman (R): 2,902
Jerry Bene (R): 1,540
Joe Van Duyne (D): 3,837
• District 2 (stretches from New Lenox to the east end of the county)
Frankie Pretzel (R): 3,531
Judy Ogalla (R): 2,319
Bob Howard (R): 3,414
• District 3 ((includes eastern Will County)
Daniel Butler (R): 2,545
George Macias (R): 1,846
Sherry Newquist (D): 3,887
Michael Flanagan (D): 3,646
• District 4 (includes Homer Township)
Stephen J. Balich (R): 4,133
James M Richmond (R): 3,352
Sheri Boniecki-Cooling (D): 3,812
Andrew Englebrecht (D): 3,114
• District 5 (includes Lockport and Crest Hill)
Annette Parker (R): 3,111
Philip Juarez (R): 2,013
Sherry Williams (D): 3,684
Scott Pointon (D): 2,899
• District 6 (centered in the East Side of Joliet)
Denise Winfrey (D): 2,244
Janet Diaz (D): 1,780
• District 7 (centered on the West Side of Joliet and extends into Plainfield and Shorewood areas)
Vince Logan (R): 1,983
Glenda Wright-McCullum (R): 1,569
Natalie Coleman (D): 3,504
Brian Bessler (D): 2,927
• District 8 (includes Plainfield and Shorewood)
Mark V. Revis (R): 2,399
Nicky Giannas (R): 1,545
Mica Freeman (D): 3,802
• District 9 (includes Romeoville and Bolingbrook)
Raquel M. Mitchell (R): 1,706
Destinee Ortiz (D): 3,065
Margaret Tyson (D): 2,089
• District 10 (contains parts of Plainfield and Naperville)
Julie Berkowicz (R): 3,394
Vasavi Chakka (R): 2,097
Meta Mueller (D): 5,132
Khadia “D.J.” Sufi (D): 3,886
• District 11 (centered in Bolingbrook)
Larry Alexander Shaver (R): 1,649
Antonio Timothee (R): 1,181
Jacqueline Traynere (D): 4,539
Elnalyn Costa (D): 3,796