Krishnamoorthi leading Dargis in race for 8th Congressional District

Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg leads in early voting in his quest for a fourth term in the U.S. House.

With 32% of the count completed, unofficial results show Krishnamoorthi with 45,888 votes or 59.7% of the total to the 30,919 votes of Republican challenger Chris Dargis of Palatine.

Krishnamoorthi overcame a challenge from progressive candidate Junaid Ahmed in the Democratic primary in late June, while Dargis prevailed in a five-way Republican contest to move on to the general election.

Krishnamoorthi didn’t argue over the validity of the 2020 presidential election, but the two candidates expressed widely different views on their preferred fixes of inflation and immigration policy, as well as the implications of the Supreme Court’s summer overturn of Roe v. Wade, which had set the nation’s stance on abortion rights for half a century.

In August, a bipartisan group of 11 mayors from the 8th District endorsed Krishnamoorthi’s candidacy.

Krishnamoorthi’s strong campaign funding has been a target of criticism by nearly all his primary and general election opponents since after his first win in 2016. This fall he had a TV commercial in regular rotation while Dargis appeared on the airwaves only in news interviews.

Krishnamoorthi has defended his fundraising success by saying it’s required by the district’s location within the Chicago area’s mass media market.

Like every other, the 8th District’s borders shifted somewhat this year from the 2020 U.S. Census data. But it remained largely centered in Schaumburg and still includes areas of northwest Cook, northeast DuPage and northeast Kane counties.

