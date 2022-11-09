Kane County Treasurer race pits candidates Lauzen, Pripusich on promises, experience

The contest for Kane County Treasurer between former Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen, a Republican, and Democrat Jeff Pripusich, focused on Lauzen’s claim that he would bring in $2 million more in investment interest income.

Pripusich said he did not believe Lauzen and the county’s finance director Joe Onzick also disputed that it was possible, as much of the county’s investments are locked in and not available for reinvestment.

Lauzen had made the promise at a League of Women Voters candidate forum Sept. 28, but did not offer any details then. Lauzen later stated he would release an eight-point plan the last week of October.

The plan was a list that included: identify major problems, consistently tell the whole truth clearly, time is of the essence and open the books safely and broadly ask for expert help.

Pripusich challenged that Lauzen could increase revenue by $2 million, stating that the former chairman could not predict the future nor make guarantees on investment returns.

In his campaign, Lauzen also touted his experience and expertise, with 20 years in the Illinois Senate and eight years as chairman, being a certified public accountant and having an MBA from Harvard University.

Pripusich said he has 37 years of experience in private sector corporate accounting with a focus on accounts receivable.

