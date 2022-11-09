Here’s McHenry County’s unofficial election results for November 2022

These are the unofficial election results for contested races across McHenry County as of 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The results do not include provisionally cast or late-arriving, mail-in ballots. Vote totals are not finalized until two weeks after Election Day.

An asterisk indicates who is leading in each race. The top vote getter in each McHenry County Board earns a four-year term, while second place will get a two-year term.

Statewide Races

Governor:

Darren Bailey, Stephanie Trussel, (R): 1,603,194 votes (42.6%)

*JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, (D) (Incumbent): 2,056,552 (54.6%)

Scott Schluter, John Phillips, Libertarian: 105,580 (2.8%)

Attorney General:

Thomas DeVore, (R): 1,593,196 votes (43.4%)

*Kwame Raoul, (D) (Incumbent): 1,996,136 (54.4%)

Daniel K. Robin, Libertarian: 81,493 (2.2%)

Secretary of State:

Dan Brady, (R): 1,596,693 votes (43.4%)

*Alexi Giannoulias, (D): 2,000,608 (54.4%)

Jon Steward, Libertarian: 77,949 (2.1%)

Comptroller:

Shannon L. Teresi, (R): 1,504,630 votes (41%)

*Susana A. Mendoza, (D) (Incumbent): 2,097,111 (57.1%)

Dierdre McClosley, Libertarian: 67,585 (1.8%)

Treasurer:

Tom Demmer, (R): 1,583,676 votes (43.5%)

*Michael Frerichs, (D) (Incumbent): 1,981,396 (54.2%)

Preston Nelson, Libertarian: 81,072 (2.2%)

U.S. Senate:

Kathy Salvi, (R): 1,579,968 votes (41.9%)

*Tammy Duckworth, (D) (Incumbent): 2,126,968 (56.4%)

Bill Redpath, Libertarian: 65,536 (1.7%)

Congress

8th Congressional District:

Chris Dargis, (R): 88,002 votes (43.8%)

*Raja Krishnamoorthi, (D) (Incumbent): 112,884 (56.2%)

9th Congressional District:

Maxwell “Max” Rice, (R): 68,211 votes (29.5%)

*Jan Schakowsky, (D) (Incumbent): 162,680 (70.5%)

10th Congressional District:

Joseph Severino, (R): 87,220 votes (37.9%)

*Brad Schneider, (D) (Incumbent): 143,022 (62.1%)

11th Congressional District:

Catalina Lauf, (R): 112,563 votes (44.3%)

*Bill Foster, (D) (Incumbent): 141,473 (55.7%)

14th Congressional District:

Scott Gryder (R): 107,247 votes (46.3%)

*Lauren Underwood (D) (Incumbent): 124,628 (53.8%)

16th Congressional District:

*Darin LaHood (R) (Incumbent): 160,156 votes (66.3%)

Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein, (D): 81,291 (33.7%)

Illinois Senate

26th District:

*Dan McConchie, (R) (Incumbent): 43,353 votes (51.1%)

Maria Peterson, (D): 41,415 (48.9%)

32nd District:

*Craig Wilcox, (R) (Incumbent): 44,032 votes (57%)

Allena Barbato, (D): 33,203 (43%)

Uncontested races include the 33rd and 35th districts where Republican incumbents Donald DeWitte and Dave Syverson are running unopposed.

Illinois House

52nd District:

*Martin McLaughlin, (R) (Incumbent): 18,666 votes (52.4%)

Mary Morgan, (D): 16,951 (47.6%)

63rd District:

*Steve Reick, (R) (Incumbent): 20,828 votes (54%)

Brian D. Meyers, (D): 17,730 (46%)

64th District:

*Tom Weber, (R) (Incumbent): 23,665 votes (61.6%)

Rick Konter, (D): 14,763 (38.4%)

66th District:

Connie Cain, (R): 16,455 votes (47.4%)

*Suzanne Ness, (D) (Incumbent): 18,232 (52.6%)

69th District:

*Joe Sosnowski, (R) (Incumbent): 23,994 votes (62.8%)

Peter Janko, (D): 14,216 (37.2%)

Uncontested races include the 70th district where Republican incumbent Jeff Keicher was running unopposed.

Countywide

McHenry County Clerk:

Mary Mahady, (D): 48,190 votes (52.7%)

*Joe Tirio, (R) (Incumbent): 59,118 (55.1%)

McHenry County Treasurer:

James S. “Jim” Young, Libertarian: 3,809 votes (3.6%)

Amin Karim, (D): 41,372 (28.6%)

*Donna Kurtz, (R): 61,894 (57.8%)

Uncontested races include the McHenry County sheriff and regional superintendent where Republicans Robb Tadelman and Diana Hartmann were running unopposed.

McHenry County Board

District 1:

Kenneth Martin Mattes, Libertarian: 594 votes (2.8%)

*Theresa Meshes, (D) (Incumbent): 5,435 (25.3%)

Michael Vijuk, (D) (Incumbent): 4,508 (21%)

Tom Wilbeck, (R): 4,980 (23.2%)

*Matthew M. Kunkle, (R): 5,941 (27.7%)

District 2:

Jake Justen, Libertarian: 473 votes (2.7%)

*Gloria Van Hof, (D): 4,923 (28%)

John K. Collins, (D) (Incumbent): 3,859 (27.9%)

Jeffrey T. Thorsen, (R): 3,974 (22.6%)

*John Reinert, (R): 4,348 (24.7%)

District 3:

*Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell, (D) (Incumbent): 5,227 votes (33.8%)

Robert “Bob” Nowak, (R) (Incumbent): 4,884 (31.5%)

*Eric Hendricks, (R): 5,377 (34.7%)

District 4:

Laura McGowen, (D): 5,856 votes (25.6%)

Dominic Petrucci, (D): 4,473 (19.6%)

*Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller, (R) (Incumbent): 6,347 (27.8%)

*Mike “Shorty” Shorten, (R): 6,181 (27%)

District 5:

*Kelli A. Wegener, (D) (Incumbent): 5,529 votes (33.5%)

Stephen Doherty, (R) (Incumbent): 5,061 (30.6%)

*Terri Greeno, (R): 5,937 (35.9%)

District 6:

Chamille “Cece” Adams, (D): 3,986 votes (24.8%)

*Pamela Althoff, (R) (Incumbent): 6,223 (38.7%)

*Carl Kamienski, (R): 5,858 (36.5%)

District 7:

*Louisett “Lou” Ness, (D): 4,760 votes (33.9%)

Jeffrey E. Schwartz, (R) (Incumbent): 3,772 (26.8%)

*Brian Sager, (R): 5,528 (39.3%)

District 8:

Jack Kaskel (D): 3,833 votes (25.3%)

*Tracie Von Bergen (R) (Incumbent): 5,206 (34.2%)

*Larry W. Smith (R) (Incumbent): 6,131 (40.4%)

District 9:

Jessica Phillips (D): 5,052 votes (30%)

*James A. Kearns (R) (Incumbent): 5,510 (32.7%)

*Michael Skala (R) (Incumbent): 6,286 (37.3%)

Courts

Illinois Supreme Court - 2nd District vacancy

*Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, (D): 300,989 votes (54.4%)

Mark Curran, (R): 251,954 (45.6%)

Illinois Appellate Court - 2nd District vacancy

*Chris Kennedy, (D): 286,263 votes (52.1%)

Susan Clancy Boles, (R): 263,329 (47.9%)

Retention of Joe Birkett on 2nd District Appellate Court

*Yes: 351,178 votes (71.4%)

No: 140,710 (28.6%)

Retention of James S. Cowlin on McHenry County Court

*Yes: 70,349 (71.2%)

No: 28,495 (28.8%)

Referendums

Constitutional Amendment (Needs 60%)

Yes: 1,895,604 votes (58.9%)

*No: 1,323,497 (41.1%)

Alden-Hebron School District 19 bonds for school building improvements

Yes: 504 votes (37.4%)

*No: 845 (62.6%)

Dunham Township bonds for roads

*Yes: 513 votes (69.2%)

No: 228 (30.8%)