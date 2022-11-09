Here’s McHenry County’s unofficial election results for November 2022

These are the unofficial election results for contested races across McHenry County as of 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The results do not include provisionally cast or late-arriving, mail-in ballots. Vote totals are not finalized until two weeks after Election Day.
An asterisk indicates who is leading in each race. The top vote getter in each McHenry County Board earns a four-year term, while second place will get a two-year term.
Statewide Races
Governor:
Darren Bailey, Stephanie Trussel, (R): 1,603,194 votes (42.6%)
*JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, (D) (Incumbent): 2,056,552 (54.6%)
Scott Schluter, John Phillips, Libertarian: 105,580 (2.8%)
Attorney General:
Thomas DeVore, (R): 1,593,196 votes (43.4%)
*Kwame Raoul, (D) (Incumbent): 1,996,136 (54.4%)
Daniel K. Robin, Libertarian: 81,493 (2.2%)
Secretary of State:
Dan Brady, (R): 1,596,693 votes (43.4%)
*Alexi Giannoulias, (D): 2,000,608 (54.4%)
Jon Steward, Libertarian: 77,949 (2.1%)
Comptroller:
Shannon L. Teresi, (R): 1,504,630 votes (41%)
*Susana A. Mendoza, (D) (Incumbent): 2,097,111 (57.1%)
Dierdre McClosley, Libertarian: 67,585 (1.8%)
Treasurer:
Tom Demmer, (R): 1,583,676 votes (43.5%)
*Michael Frerichs, (D) (Incumbent): 1,981,396 (54.2%)
Preston Nelson, Libertarian: 81,072 (2.2%)
U.S. Senate:
Kathy Salvi, (R): 1,579,968 votes (41.9%)
*Tammy Duckworth, (D) (Incumbent): 2,126,968 (56.4%)
Bill Redpath, Libertarian: 65,536 (1.7%)
Congress
8th Congressional District:
Chris Dargis, (R): 88,002 votes (43.8%)
*Raja Krishnamoorthi, (D) (Incumbent): 112,884 (56.2%)
9th Congressional District:
Maxwell “Max” Rice, (R): 68,211 votes (29.5%)
*Jan Schakowsky, (D) (Incumbent): 162,680 (70.5%)
10th Congressional District:
Joseph Severino, (R): 87,220 votes (37.9%)
*Brad Schneider, (D) (Incumbent): 143,022 (62.1%)
11th Congressional District:
Catalina Lauf, (R): 112,563 votes (44.3%)
*Bill Foster, (D) (Incumbent): 141,473 (55.7%)
14th Congressional District:
Scott Gryder (R): 107,247 votes (46.3%)
*Lauren Underwood (D) (Incumbent): 124,628 (53.8%)
16th Congressional District:
*Darin LaHood (R) (Incumbent): 160,156 votes (66.3%)
Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein, (D): 81,291 (33.7%)
Illinois Senate
26th District:
*Dan McConchie, (R) (Incumbent): 43,353 votes (51.1%)
Maria Peterson, (D): 41,415 (48.9%)
32nd District:
*Craig Wilcox, (R) (Incumbent): 44,032 votes (57%)
Allena Barbato, (D): 33,203 (43%)
Uncontested races include the 33rd and 35th districts where Republican incumbents Donald DeWitte and Dave Syverson are running unopposed.
Illinois House
52nd District:
*Martin McLaughlin, (R) (Incumbent): 18,666 votes (52.4%)
Mary Morgan, (D): 16,951 (47.6%)
63rd District:
*Steve Reick, (R) (Incumbent): 20,828 votes (54%)
Brian D. Meyers, (D): 17,730 (46%)
64th District:
*Tom Weber, (R) (Incumbent): 23,665 votes (61.6%)
Rick Konter, (D): 14,763 (38.4%)
66th District:
Connie Cain, (R): 16,455 votes (47.4%)
*Suzanne Ness, (D) (Incumbent): 18,232 (52.6%)
69th District:
*Joe Sosnowski, (R) (Incumbent): 23,994 votes (62.8%)
Peter Janko, (D): 14,216 (37.2%)
Uncontested races include the 70th district where Republican incumbent Jeff Keicher was running unopposed.
Countywide
McHenry County Clerk:
Mary Mahady, (D): 48,190 votes (52.7%)
*Joe Tirio, (R) (Incumbent): 59,118 (55.1%)
McHenry County Treasurer:
James S. “Jim” Young, Libertarian: 3,809 votes (3.6%)
Amin Karim, (D): 41,372 (28.6%)
*Donna Kurtz, (R): 61,894 (57.8%)
Uncontested races include the McHenry County sheriff and regional superintendent where Republicans Robb Tadelman and Diana Hartmann were running unopposed.
McHenry County Board
District 1:
Kenneth Martin Mattes, Libertarian: 594 votes (2.8%)
*Theresa Meshes, (D) (Incumbent): 5,435 (25.3%)
Michael Vijuk, (D) (Incumbent): 4,508 (21%)
Tom Wilbeck, (R): 4,980 (23.2%)
*Matthew M. Kunkle, (R): 5,941 (27.7%)
District 2:
Jake Justen, Libertarian: 473 votes (2.7%)
*Gloria Van Hof, (D): 4,923 (28%)
John K. Collins, (D) (Incumbent): 3,859 (27.9%)
Jeffrey T. Thorsen, (R): 3,974 (22.6%)
*John Reinert, (R): 4,348 (24.7%)
District 3:
*Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell, (D) (Incumbent): 5,227 votes (33.8%)
Robert “Bob” Nowak, (R) (Incumbent): 4,884 (31.5%)
*Eric Hendricks, (R): 5,377 (34.7%)
District 4:
Laura McGowen, (D): 5,856 votes (25.6%)
Dominic Petrucci, (D): 4,473 (19.6%)
*Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller, (R) (Incumbent): 6,347 (27.8%)
*Mike “Shorty” Shorten, (R): 6,181 (27%)
District 5:
*Kelli A. Wegener, (D) (Incumbent): 5,529 votes (33.5%)
Stephen Doherty, (R) (Incumbent): 5,061 (30.6%)
*Terri Greeno, (R): 5,937 (35.9%)
District 6:
Chamille “Cece” Adams, (D): 3,986 votes (24.8%)
*Pamela Althoff, (R) (Incumbent): 6,223 (38.7%)
*Carl Kamienski, (R): 5,858 (36.5%)
District 7:
*Louisett “Lou” Ness, (D): 4,760 votes (33.9%)
Jeffrey E. Schwartz, (R) (Incumbent): 3,772 (26.8%)
*Brian Sager, (R): 5,528 (39.3%)
District 8:
Jack Kaskel (D): 3,833 votes (25.3%)
*Tracie Von Bergen (R) (Incumbent): 5,206 (34.2%)
*Larry W. Smith (R) (Incumbent): 6,131 (40.4%)
District 9:
Jessica Phillips (D): 5,052 votes (30%)
*James A. Kearns (R) (Incumbent): 5,510 (32.7%)
*Michael Skala (R) (Incumbent): 6,286 (37.3%)
Courts
Illinois Supreme Court - 2nd District vacancy
*Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, (D): 300,989 votes (54.4%)
Mark Curran, (R): 251,954 (45.6%)
Illinois Appellate Court - 2nd District vacancy
*Chris Kennedy, (D): 286,263 votes (52.1%)
Susan Clancy Boles, (R): 263,329 (47.9%)
Retention of Joe Birkett on 2nd District Appellate Court
*Yes: 351,178 votes (71.4%)
No: 140,710 (28.6%)
Retention of James S. Cowlin on McHenry County Court
*Yes: 70,349 (71.2%)
No: 28,495 (28.8%)
Referendums
Constitutional Amendment (Needs 60%)
Yes: 1,895,604 votes (58.9%)
*No: 1,323,497 (41.1%)
Alden-Hebron School District 19 bonds for school building improvements
Yes: 504 votes (37.4%)
*No: 845 (62.6%)
Dunham Township bonds for roads
*Yes: 513 votes (69.2%)
No: 228 (30.8%)