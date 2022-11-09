November 09, 2022
Here’s McHenry County’s unofficial election results for November 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
A man watches election results during a Republican election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Niko's Red Mill Tavern, 1040 Lake Ave. in Woodstock. The event was hosted by Illinois State Sen. Craig Wilcox, McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein, and McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio.

These are the unofficial election results for contested races across McHenry County as of 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The results do not include provisionally cast or late-arriving, mail-in ballots. Vote totals are not finalized until two weeks after Election Day.

An asterisk indicates who is leading in each race. The top vote getter in each McHenry County Board earns a four-year term, while second place will get a two-year term.

Statewide Races

Governor:

Darren Bailey, Stephanie Trussel, (R): 1,603,194 votes (42.6%)

*JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, (D) (Incumbent): 2,056,552 (54.6%)

Scott Schluter, John Phillips, Libertarian: 105,580 (2.8%)

Attorney General:

Thomas DeVore, (R): 1,593,196 votes (43.4%)

*Kwame Raoul, (D) (Incumbent): 1,996,136 (54.4%)

Daniel K. Robin, Libertarian: 81,493 (2.2%)

Secretary of State:

Dan Brady, (R): 1,596,693 votes (43.4%)

*Alexi Giannoulias, (D): 2,000,608 (54.4%)

Jon Steward, Libertarian: 77,949 (2.1%)

Comptroller:

Shannon L. Teresi, (R): 1,504,630 votes (41%)

*Susana A. Mendoza, (D) (Incumbent): 2,097,111 (57.1%)

Dierdre McClosley, Libertarian: 67,585 (1.8%)

Treasurer:

Tom Demmer, (R): 1,583,676 votes (43.5%)

*Michael Frerichs, (D) (Incumbent): 1,981,396 (54.2%)

Preston Nelson, Libertarian: 81,072 (2.2%)

U.S. Senate:

Kathy Salvi, (R): 1,579,968 votes (41.9%)

*Tammy Duckworth, (D) (Incumbent): 2,126,968 (56.4%)

Bill Redpath, Libertarian: 65,536 (1.7%)

Congress

8th Congressional District:

Chris Dargis, (R): 88,002 votes (43.8%)

*Raja Krishnamoorthi, (D) (Incumbent): 112,884 (56.2%)

9th Congressional District:

Maxwell “Max” Rice, (R): 68,211 votes (29.5%)

*Jan Schakowsky, (D) (Incumbent): 162,680 (70.5%)

10th Congressional District:

Joseph Severino, (R): 87,220 votes (37.9%)

*Brad Schneider, (D) (Incumbent): 143,022 (62.1%)

11th Congressional District:

Catalina Lauf, (R): 112,563 votes (44.3%)

*Bill Foster, (D) (Incumbent): 141,473 (55.7%)

14th Congressional District:

Scott Gryder (R): 107,247 votes (46.3%)

*Lauren Underwood (D) (Incumbent): 124,628 (53.8%)

16th Congressional District:

*Darin LaHood (R) (Incumbent): 160,156 votes (66.3%)

Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein, (D): 81,291 (33.7%)

Illinois Senate

26th District:

*Dan McConchie, (R) (Incumbent): 43,353 votes (51.1%)

Maria Peterson, (D): 41,415 (48.9%)

32nd District:

*Craig Wilcox, (R) (Incumbent): 44,032 votes (57%)

Allena Barbato, (D): 33,203 (43%)

Uncontested races include the 33rd and 35th districts where Republican incumbents Donald DeWitte and Dave Syverson are running unopposed.

Illinois House

52nd District:

*Martin McLaughlin, (R) (Incumbent): 18,666 votes (52.4%)

Mary Morgan, (D): 16,951 (47.6%)

63rd District:

*Steve Reick, (R) (Incumbent): 20,828 votes (54%)

Brian D. Meyers, (D): 17,730 (46%)

64th District:

*Tom Weber, (R) (Incumbent): 23,665 votes (61.6%)

Rick Konter, (D): 14,763 (38.4%)

66th District:

Connie Cain, (R): 16,455 votes (47.4%)

*Suzanne Ness, (D) (Incumbent): 18,232 (52.6%)

69th District:

*Joe Sosnowski, (R) (Incumbent): 23,994 votes (62.8%)

Peter Janko, (D): 14,216 (37.2%)

Uncontested races include the 70th district where Republican incumbent Jeff Keicher was running unopposed.

Countywide

McHenry County Clerk:

Mary Mahady, (D): 48,190 votes (52.7%)

*Joe Tirio, (R) (Incumbent): 59,118 (55.1%)

McHenry County Treasurer:

James S. “Jim” Young, Libertarian: 3,809 votes (3.6%)

Amin Karim, (D): 41,372 (28.6%)

*Donna Kurtz, (R): 61,894 (57.8%)

Uncontested races include the McHenry County sheriff and regional superintendent where Republicans Robb Tadelman and Diana Hartmann were running unopposed.

McHenry County Board

District 1:

Kenneth Martin Mattes, Libertarian: 594 votes (2.8%)

*Theresa Meshes, (D) (Incumbent): 5,435 (25.3%)

Michael Vijuk, (D) (Incumbent): 4,508 (21%)

Tom Wilbeck, (R): 4,980 (23.2%)

*Matthew M. Kunkle, (R): 5,941 (27.7%)

District 2:

Jake Justen, Libertarian: 473 votes (2.7%)

*Gloria Van Hof, (D): 4,923 (28%)

John K. Collins, (D) (Incumbent): 3,859 (27.9%)

Jeffrey T. Thorsen, (R): 3,974 (22.6%)

*John Reinert, (R): 4,348 (24.7%)

District 3:

*Carolyn “Lyn” Campbell, (D) (Incumbent): 5,227 votes (33.8%)

Robert “Bob” Nowak, (R) (Incumbent): 4,884 (31.5%)

*Eric Hendricks, (R): 5,377 (34.7%)

District 4:

Laura McGowen, (D): 5,856 votes (25.6%)

Dominic Petrucci, (D): 4,473 (19.6%)

*Joseph “Joe” Gottemoller, (R) (Incumbent): 6,347 (27.8%)

*Mike “Shorty” Shorten, (R): 6,181 (27%)

District 5:

*Kelli A. Wegener, (D) (Incumbent): 5,529 votes (33.5%)

Stephen Doherty, (R) (Incumbent): 5,061 (30.6%)

*Terri Greeno, (R): 5,937 (35.9%)

District 6:

Chamille “Cece” Adams, (D): 3,986 votes (24.8%)

*Pamela Althoff, (R) (Incumbent): 6,223 (38.7%)

*Carl Kamienski, (R): 5,858 (36.5%)

District 7:

*Louisett “Lou” Ness, (D): 4,760 votes (33.9%)

Jeffrey E. Schwartz, (R) (Incumbent): 3,772 (26.8%)

*Brian Sager, (R): 5,528 (39.3%)

District 8:

Jack Kaskel (D): 3,833 votes (25.3%)

*Tracie Von Bergen (R) (Incumbent): 5,206 (34.2%)

*Larry W. Smith (R) (Incumbent): 6,131 (40.4%)

District 9:

Jessica Phillips (D): 5,052 votes (30%)

*James A. Kearns (R) (Incumbent): 5,510 (32.7%)

*Michael Skala (R) (Incumbent): 6,286 (37.3%)

Courts

Illinois Supreme Court - 2nd District vacancy

*Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, (D): 300,989 votes (54.4%)

Mark Curran, (R): 251,954 (45.6%)

Illinois Appellate Court - 2nd District vacancy

*Chris Kennedy, (D): 286,263 votes (52.1%)

Susan Clancy Boles, (R): 263,329 (47.9%)

Retention of Joe Birkett on 2nd District Appellate Court

*Yes: 351,178 votes (71.4%)

No: 140,710 (28.6%)

Retention of James S. Cowlin on McHenry County Court

*Yes: 70,349 (71.2%)

No: 28,495 (28.8%)

Referendums

Constitutional Amendment (Needs 60%)

Yes: 1,895,604 votes (58.9%)

*No: 1,323,497 (41.1%)

Alden-Hebron School District 19 bonds for school building improvements

Yes: 504 votes (37.4%)

*No: 845 (62.6%)

Dunham Township bonds for roads

*Yes: 513 votes (69.2%)

No: 228 (30.8%)

