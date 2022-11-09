Election 2022: Here’s who leading in McHenry County’s state legislative races

With Tuesday’s election, voters in McHenry County selected candidates for two state senate and five house districts.

In the Illinois senate races, two incumbent Republicans are running for reelection, while in the house races, four Republicans and one Democrat are running for reelection.

Currently, Democrats hold a supermajority in the state, with Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and a Democratic majority in both the state Senate and House chambers, led by Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and Emanuel Welch, D-Hillside, respectively.

The candidates in the 26th State Senate District are Democrat Maria Peterson, left, and incumbent state Sen. Dan McConchie. (Provided)

All 59 seats in the senate and all 118 seats in the house are up for election; Democrats currently control each chamber by a margin of 41-18 and 73-45, respectively.

In the 26th Senate District, Democratic challenger Maria Peterson ran against incumbent Republican Dan McConchie, who is seeking a fourth term and is the minority leader in the Senate.

As of 11:30 p.m, with The Associated Press reporting an estimated 99% of votes counted, McConchie was leading Peterson 40,262 to 39,444, or 50.5% to 49.5%.

Peterson is a former attorney who worked at the U.S. Department of Labor before moving to Barrington and starting a business there. McConchie spent nine years in the Army National Guard, before working in various advocacy positions, including with the anti-abortion organization Americans United for Life.

The district includes part or all of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Cary, Fox River Grove and Island Lake.

In the 32nd Senate District, Democratic challenger Elena Barbato ran against Republican state Sen. Craig Wilcox, who has been in the Senate since 2018.

Lake Villa Trustee Allena Barbato, left, is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Craig Wilcox, right, in Illinois State Senate District 32. (Provided/Northwest Herald file)

As of shortly after midnight Wednesday, with The Associated Press estimating 99% of votes counted, Wilcox was leading with 57% of the vote, or 44,032 votes to Barbato’s 33,203 votes.

Barbato is a Lake Villa trustee who also instructs crisis intervention training for police officers. Wilcox spent 24 years – 1989 to 2013 – in the U.S. Air Force, rising to the position of colonel and serving as commander of the 89th Airlift Support Group at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The district represents parts of northern Lake and McHenry counties, including Cary, Woodstock, McHenry, Johnsburg, Fox Lake, Lake Villa and Antioch.

In the 52nd House District, incumbent Republican Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, is seeking his second term in the General Assembly. He is being challenged by Democrat Mary Morgan.

The candidates in the 52nd House District include incumbent Republican state Rep. Martin McLaughlin and Democratic challenger Mary Morgan. (Provided by candidates)

As of 11:30 p.m., with The Associated Press estimating 89% of votes counted, McLaughlin was leading with 18,666 votes, or 52.4% of the vote, to Morgan’s 16,951 votes.

Before becoming a state representative, McLaughlin was a pension fund manager and the village president of Barrington Hills for eight years. Morgan spent several decades working in various marketing and management positions for Motorola and later the Brightstar Corp. before she took a job as an administrative assistant in the curriculum office in Wauconda School District 118 in 2021.

District 52 runs from Volo in the north through Wauconda, Island Lake, Cary, Algonquin and Barrington Hills to South Barrington.

In the 63rd House District, Republican Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, is seeking a fourth term. He is being challenged by Democrat Brian Meyers of Crystal Lake.

Brian Meyers, left, is running against incumbent state Rep. Steve Reick in Illinois House District 63. (Provided)

As of shortly after midnight Wednesday, with The Associated Press estimating 99% of the votes counted, Reick was leading with 20,828 votes, or 54%, to Meyers’ 17,730 votes.

Reick is a former attorney whose practice specialized in taxation and real estate and is one of the more senior members of the house minority caucus. Meyers is a retired Spanish and bilingual school teacher of 31 years who is running for elected office for the first time.

Illinois House District 63 encompasses a large central portion of McHenry County stretching from Woodstock to Island Lake, and includes portions of Bull Valley, Cary, Crystal Lake, McHenry and Prairie Grove.

In the 64th House District, Republican Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, who is seeking his second term in the General Assembly, was challenged by Democrat Rick Konter of Ingleside.

The candidates in Illinois House District 63 include incumbent Tom Weber, left, and Rick Konter. (Provided)

As of 11:30 p.m., with The Associated Press estimating 98% of the votes counted, Weber was leading with 23,665 total votes, or 61.6% of the vote, to Konter’s 14,763.

Weber runs an independent construction company, Weber & Sons Construction, and was on the Lake County and Lake County Forest Preserve boards from 2012 until he won election to the statehouse in 2018. Konter is a retired farmer living in Ingleside who worked in a variety of roles, including as a carpenter, mechanic and small-business owner.

The district covers parts of Lake and McHenry counties, stretching from Bull Valley in the west, along the northern half of McHenry, through Johnsburg, Spring Grove, Lakemoor, Fox Lake, Antioch and Lake Villa.

In the 66th House District, Democratic incumbent Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake, is seeking a second term in office. She was challenged by Republican Connie Cain of Gilberts.

The candidates in Illinois House District 66 are Connie Cain, left, and incumbent Suzanne Ness. (Provided/Northwest Herald file)

As of shortly after midnight Wednesday, with The Associated Press estimating 94% of votes counted, Ness was leading with 18,232 votes, or 52.6% of the vote, to Cain’s 16,455 votes.

Cain is a longtime accountant who served in the Army Reserves for eight years. Ness is a small-business owner who served on the McHenry County Board, representing District 2 from 2018 to 2020.

The district includes parts of McHenry and Kane counties and runs for almost 20 miles from Crystal Lake to Elgin.

In the 69th House District, Republican incumbent Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, seeking a sixth term in office, faces Democrat Peter Janko of Marengo.

In the 69th House District, Republican incumbent Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, faces Democrat Peter Janko of Marengo. (Provided)

As of 11:30 p.m., with The Associated Press estimating 99% of the votes counted, Sosnowski was leading with 23,994 votes, or 62.8%, to Janko’s 14,216 votes.

Sosnowski declared victory in an emailed statement, saying he was grateful to voters for “their resounding vote of confidence.”

“Throughout this campaign, I listened to voters and they connected with my message on lowering the cost of living in Illinois, less taxes, educational opportunity for our kids, and the need to restore balance in Springfield,” Sosnowski said in the statement. “Families are frustrated by the extremist policy agenda of JB Pritzker and his allies in the legislature. They want bipartisan solutions to make life more affordable.”

Sosnowski is a former alderman first in DeKalb and then in Rockford, and a licensed real estate broker. Janko is a retired engineer who has served as a committeeman in the 14th, and currently 11th, Congressional Districts, and is originally from Germany.

The district moves west from Rockford through portions of Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties, and includes Harvard, Marengo and Huntley.