Demmer congratulates Frerichs for winning treasurer’s race

State Rep. Tom Demmer, a Dixon Republican, congratulated incumbent Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a Champaign Democrat in a twitter post on Tuesday evening.

“While our campaign has come up short, our movement has just begun. I congratulate @MikeForIllinois on a hard fought campaign and I wish him the best in his next term,” wrote Demmer.

About 51% of the returns were in when Demmer posted the tweet. At the time, Frerichs led with 1.39 million votes to Demmer’s 993,741.

Demmer, who served the 90th District since 2013, was a deputy party leader. He sought the treasurer’s seat after the post-census redistricting.

“Nearly a year ago, we began this campaign with a simple message: Illinois residents deserved a fiscal watchdog as treasurer. As I campaigned across the state, IL families joined our movement b/c they wanted a voice in government and accountability from their elected leaders,” he also tweeted.