November 08, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

Demmer congratulates Frerichs for winning treasurer’s race

By Shaw Local News Network
Tom Demmer, State Representative and candidate for State Treasurer, right talks with supporters Bob and Luanne Stewart at the GOP event at Its Amazing in Joliet on Monday.

Tom Demmer, state representative and candidate for state treasurer, right talks with supporters Bob and Luanne Stewart at the GOP event at Its Amazing in Joliet on Monday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

State Rep. Tom Demmer, a Dixon Republican, congratulated incumbent Treasurer Michael Frerichs, a Champaign Democrat in a twitter post on Tuesday evening.

“While our campaign has come up short, our movement has just begun. I congratulate @MikeForIllinois on a hard fought campaign and I wish him the best in his next term,” wrote Demmer.

About 51% of the returns were in when Demmer posted the tweet. At the time, Frerichs led with 1.39 million votes to Demmer’s 993,741.

Demmer, who served the 90th District since 2013, was a deputy party leader. He sought the treasurer’s seat after the post-census redistricting.

“Nearly a year ago, we began this campaign with a simple message: Illinois residents deserved a fiscal watchdog as treasurer. As I campaigned across the state, IL families joined our movement b/c they wanted a voice in government and accountability from their elected leaders,” he also tweeted.

Election2022 Election
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois