Delia Ramirez set to make history in new 3rd Congressional District

Democratic state Rep. Delia Ramirez was well on her way to a barrier-breaking win Tuesday in a new congressional district that runs from Chicago’s Northwest Side into DuPage County.

With 31% of ballots counted as of 9 p.m., Ramirez captured a resounding 80.5% of the vote, putting her on the cusp of becoming the first Latina elected to Congress from the Midwest, according to unofficial returns. Her opponent, Winfield Republican Justin Burau, a political newcomer, had 19.6%.

The boundaries for the 3rd Congressional District -- stretching from Chicago’s Humboldt Park and Logan Square neighborhoods into historically red DuPage -- were drawn by Democrats in the state legislature to create a second Latino-centric congressional district in Illinois. About 44% of the voting-age population is Hispanic or Latino.

“This district was created intentionally to be able to lift the importance of Latino representation,” the Chicagoan said in Daily Herald forum.

Ramirez has leaned on her personal biography: She’s the daughter of the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants. Her husband is a “Dreamer,” a recipient of protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Ramirez ran on a progressive platform, showing strong support for Medicare for All and student debt cancellation. She’s made regular campaign stops in the suburbs and promises to open a constituent office in West Chicago.

“Many of you have seen me up and down this district,” she said during a League of Women Voters event in Glen Ellyn. “I am passionate about community and connecting people.”

