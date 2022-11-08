It’s Election Day: What you’ll see on the Kane County ballot

Election Day is here, and for those who have yet to vote, here is a look at what Kane County residents can expect to see when they step into the voting booth.

Not all ballots will look identical, however. The U.S. House of Representatives, General Assembly and Kane County Board races will vary, based on voter residence.

Proposed Amendment to the Illinois 1970 Constitution:

The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the IllinoisConstitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.

Statewide Races

Governor:

Darren Bailey, Stephanie Trussel, (R)

JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, (D) (Incumbent)

Scott Schluter, John Phillips, Libertarian

Attorney General:

Thomas DeVore, (R)

Kwame Raoul, (D) (Incumbent)

Daniel K. Robin, Libertarian

Secretary of State:

Dan Brady, (R)

Alexi Giannoulias, (D)

Jon Steward, Libertarian

Comptroller:

Shannon L. Teresi, (R)

Susana A. Mendoza, (D) (Incumbent)

Deirdre McCloskey, Libertarian

Treasurer:

Tom Demmer, (R)

Michael Frerichs, (D) (Incumbent)

Preston Nelson, Libertarian

CONGRESS

U.S. Senate:

Kathy Salvi, (R)

Tammy Duckworth, (D) (Incumbent)

Bill Redpath, Libertarian

U.S. House of Representatives:

6th Congressional District

Keith Pekau (R)

Sean Casten (D) (Incumbent)

8th Congressional District

Chris Dargis, (R)

Raja Krishnamoorthi, (D) (Incumbent)

11th Congressional District

Catalina Lauf, (R)

Bill Foster, (D) (Incumbent)

14th Congressional District

Scott Gryde,r (R)

Lauren Underwood, (D) (Incumbent)

ILLINOIS SENATE

State Senate – 24th

Seth Lewis, (R)

Lauren “Laurie” Nowak, (D)

State Senate - 25th

Heather Brown, (R)

Karina Villa, (D) (Incumbent)

State Senate – 42nd

Paul Santucci, (R)

Linda Holmes, (D) (Incumbent)

State Senate – 33rd — Donald DeWitte, (R) (Incumbent) (Uncontested)

State Senate – 35th — Dave Syverson, (R) (Incumbent) (Uncontested)

ILLINOIS HOUSE

State Rep – 49th

Kevin Wallace, (R)

Maura Hirschauer, (D) (Incumbent)

State Rep – 50th

Donald Walter, (R)

Barbara Hernandez, (D) (Currently the Incumbent 83rd District rep.)

State Rep – 65th

Dan Ugaste, (R) (Incumbent)

Linda R. Robertson, (D)

State Rep – 83rd

Keith R. Wheeler, (R) (Currently the 50th House District rep.)

Matt Hanson, (D)

State Rep – 97th

Michelle Smith, (R)

Harry Benton, (D)

State Rep - 70th — Jeff Keicher, (R) (Incumbent) (Uncontested)

Judge of the Illinois Supreme Court Second Judicial District

Mark C. Curran, (R)

Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, (D)

Judge of the Illinois Appellate Court Second Judicial District

Susan Clancy Boles, (R)

Chris Kennedy, (D)

KANE COUNTY

Sheriff

Ron Hain, (D) (Incumbent)

Jeff Bodin, (R)

Treasurer

Chris Lauzen, (R)

Jeffrey Pripusich, (D)

Clerk

John “Jack” Cunningham, (R) (Incumbent)

Nicolas “Nico” Jimenez, (D)

KANE COUNTY BOARD

District 1

Myrna Molina, (D) (uncontested)

District 2

Dale Berman, (D)

Robert (Bob) McQuillan, (R)

District 3

Anita Lewis, (D) (uncontested)

District 4

Mavis Bates, (D)

Donald M. “Buzz” Foley, (R)

District 5

Deirdre Battaglia, (D)

Bill Lenert, (R)

District 6

Ron Ford, (D)

Dean A. Seppelfrick, (R)

District 7

Monica Silva, (D) (uncontested)

District 8

Michelle Gumz, (D)

Devin James Corbett, (R)

District 9

Gary Daughtery, (R) (uncontested)

District 10

William J. Tarver, (D)

David J. Brown, (R)

District 11

Leslie Juby, (D)

Brian K. Jones, (R)

District 12

Steve Bruesewitz, (D)

Bill Roth, (R)

District 13

Michael Linder, (D)

Todd Wallace, (R)

District 14

Tom Hodge, (D)

Mark Davoust, (R)

District 15

Scott Johansen, (D)

David Young, (R)

District 16

Ted Penesis, (D)

Michael J. Kenyon, (R)

District 17

Deborah Allen, (D)

John Hahn, (R)

District 18

Sam Walker, (D)

Richard “Rick” Williams, (R)

District 19

Mohammad “Mo” Iqbal, (D)

Cody Holt, (R)

District 20

Cherryl Fritz Strathmann, (D)

Lucio Estrada, (R)

District 21

Courtney Boe, (D)

Clifford “Cliff” Surges, (R)

District 22

Verner (Vern) Tepe, (D)

Jeffrey A. Meyer, (R)

District 23

Christopher Kious, (D)

Gregory Buck, (R)

District 24

Jarett Sanchez, (D)

Charles R. Myers, (R)

Wasco Sanitary District (Vote for 2)

Thomas Bihun

Robert Leible

Batavia Public Schools 101 Referendum:

Shall the Board of Education of Batavia Community Unit School District Number 101, Kane County, Illinois, be authorized to build and equip a new H.C. Storm School and a new Louise White School and demolish the existing buildings, and alter, repair, equip and improve its other school facilities, including but not limited to installing student safety and security enhancements and improving roofs, floors, windows, HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, and improve the sites thereof, and issue its bonds to the amount of $140,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Village of Campton Hills Referendum:

Shall the Village Clerk of the village of Campton Hills be appointed by the Village President, with the advice and consent of the Village Board of Trustees, rather than be elected?