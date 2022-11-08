Election 2022: Hotlines available in Will County, Illinois for reports of improper election activity

Hotlines have been established by both, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and Illinois Attorney General’s Office, to take in any reports of suspected election fraud, improper or illegal activity.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announced on Monday that his office has an election fraud hotline that is available by phone at 815-727-8872.

Residents in Will County are encouraged to call the number to report any election irregularities during the General Election on Tuesday.

Glasgow assigned two-person teams, each consisting of one assistant state’s attorney and one investigator, to travel to policing places where irregularities are reported on Election Day.

In a statement, Glasgow said he urges anyone who sees “inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places, to call the hotline I have established.”

“Everyone in our community can play a critical role in helping to preserve the integrity of our election process by staying alert for unusual activities at or near polling places and reporting irregularities,” Glasgow said.

Assistant state’s attorneys not assigned to specific teams will be available for dispatch from Glasgow’s office to investigate allegations of election irregularities reported to the hotline.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also announced that he has 170 teams of attorneys and investigators from his own office to monitor elections throughout the state on Tuesday.

Raoul’s office encourages voters to contact his office if they encounter any suspected improper or illegal acitivy.

For residents in Chicago and northern Illinois, they can call 1-866-536-3496.

For residents in central and southern Illinois, they can call 1-866-559-6812.

Callers should dial 711 to access TTY-based Telecommunications Relay Services before the call, if needed.

“I am working closely with partners in law enforcement and fellow state attorneys general to ensure everyone has safe access to the polls,” Raoul said in a statement.

Raoul said people who witness concerning behavior – such as intimidation or harassment – they should report it to his office or local law enforcement authorities.

Raoul also reminded voters of their basic rights, such as:

• Voters have the right to vote if they are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day.

• No one is allowed to try to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place.

• Under Illinois law, it is a crime to prevent a person from voting or registering to vote using intimidation, force, threat or deception.