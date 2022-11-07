What you’ll see on the Kane County ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election

Election Day is Tuesday, and for those who have yet to vote, here is a look at what Kane County residents can expect to see when they step into the voting booth.
Not all ballots will look identical, however. The U.S. House of Representatives, General Assembly and Kane County Board races will vary, based on voter residence.
Statewide Races
Governor:
Darren Bailey, Stephanie Trussel, (R)
JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, (D) (Incumbent)
Scott Schluter, John Phillips, Libertarian
Attorney General:
Thomas DeVore, (R)
Kwame Raoul, (D) (Incumbent)
Daniel K. Robin, Libertarian
Secretary of State:
Dan Brady, (R)
Alexi Giannoulias, (D)
Jon Steward, Libertarian
Comptroller:
Shannon L. Teresi, (R)
Susana A. Mendoza, (D) (Incumbent)
Deirdre McCloskey, Libertarian
Treasurer:
Tom Demmer, (R)
Michael Frerichs, (D) (Incumbent)
Preston Nelson, Libertarian
CONGRESS
U.S. Senate:
Kathy Salvi, (R)
Tammy Duckworth, (D) (Incumbent)
Bill Redpath, Libertarian
U.S. House of Representatives:
6th Congressional District
Keith Pekau (R)
Sean Casten (D) (Incumbent)
8th Congressional District
Chris Dargis, (R)
Raja Krishnamoorthi, (D) (Incumbent)
11th Congressional District
Catalina Lauf, (R)
Bill Foster, (D) (Incumbent)
14th Congressional District
Scott Gryde,r (R)
Lauren Underwood, (D) (Incumbent)
ILLINOIS SENATE
State Senate – 24th
Seth Lewis, (R)
Lauren “Laurie” Nowak, (D)
State Senate - 25th
Heather Brown, (R)
Karina Villa, (D) (Incumbent)
State Senate – 42nd
Paul Santucci, (R)
Linda Holmes, (D) (Incumbent)
State Senate – 33rd — Donald DeWitte, (R) (Incumbent) (Uncontested)
State Senate – 35th — Dave Syverson, (R) (Incumbent) (Uncontested)
ILLINOIS HOUSE
State Rep – 49th
Kevin Wallace, (R)
Maura Hirschauer, (D) (Incumbent)
State Rep – 50th
Donald Walter, (R)
Barbara Hernandez, (D) (Currently the Incumbent 83rd District rep.)
State Rep – 65th
Dan Ugaste, (R) (Incumbent)
Linda R. Robertson, (D)
State Rep – 83rd
Keith R. Wheeler, (R) (Currently the 50th House District rep.)
Matt Hanson, (D)
State Rep – 97th
Michelle Smith, (R)
Harry Benton, (D)
State Rep - 70th — Jeff Keicher, (R) (Incumbent) (Uncontested)
Judge of the Illinois Supreme Court Second Judicial District
Mark C. Curran, (R)
Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, (D)
Judge of the Illinois Appellate Court Second Judicial District
Susan Clancy Boles, (R)
Chris Kennedy, (D)
KANE COUNTY
Sheriff
Ron Hain, (D) (Incumbent)
Jeff Bodin, (R)
Treasurer
Chris Lauzen, (R)
Jeffrey Pripusich, (D)
Clerk
John “Jack” Cunningham, (R) (Incumbent)
Nicolas “Nico” Jimenez, (D)
KANE COUNTY BOARD
District 1
Myrna Molina, (D) (uncontested)
District 2
Dale Berman, (D)
Robert (Bob) McQuillan, (R)
District 3
Anita Lewis, (D) (uncontested)
District 4
Mavis Bates, (D)
Donald M. “Buzz” Foley, (R)
District 5
Deirdre Battaglia, (D)
Bill Lenert, (R)
District 6
Ron Ford, (D)
Dean A. Seppelfrick, (R)
District 7
Monica Silva, (D) (uncontested)
District 8
Michelle Gumz, (D)
Devin James Corbett, (R)
District 9
Gary Daughtery, (R) (uncontested)
District 10
William J. Tarver, (D)
David J. Brown, (R)
District 11
Leslie Juby, (D)
Brian K. Jones, (R)
District 12
Steve Bruesewitz, (D)
Bill Roth, (R)
District 13
Michael Linder, (D)
Todd Wallace, (R)
District 14
Tom Hodge, (D)
Mark Davoust, (R)
District 15
Scott Johansen, (D)
David Young, (R)
District 16
Ted Penesis, (D)
Michael J. Kenyon, (R)
District 17
Deborah Allen, (D)
John Hahn, (R)
District 18
Sam Walker, (D)
Richard “Rick” Williams, (R)
District 19
Mohammad “Mo” Iqbal, (D)
Cody Holt, (R)
District 20
Cherryl Fritz Strathmann, (D)
Lucio Estrada, (R)
District 21
Courtney Boe, (D)
Clifford “Cliff” Surges, (R)
District 22
Verner (Vern) Tepe, (D)
Jeffrey A. Meyer, (R)
District 23
Christopher Kious, (D)
Gregory Buck, (R)
District 24
Jarett Sanchez, (D)
Charles R. Myers, (R)
Wasco Sanitary District (Vote for 2)
Thomas Bihun
Robert Leible