Uncontested races on Sauk Valley ballots

These are uncontested races on ballots in Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties.
WHITESIDE COUNTY
State Senate, 37th District
Win Stoller, R
State Representative, 73rd District
Ryan Spain, R
State Representative, 74th District
Bradley J. Fritts, R
County Clerk
Dana Nelson, R
County Treasurer
Penny Van Kampen, R
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark
Angela Zarvell, R
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson
Aaron Mercier, R
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside
Christopher J. Tennyson, R
Judge, 14th Circuit
Norma Kauzlarich, D
Judge Retention, 14th Circuit
James G. Conway Jr.
Clarence “Mike” Darrow
Frank Fuhr
Kathleen Mesich
LEE COUNTY
State Senate, 37th District
Win Stoller, R
State Representative, 73rd District
Ryan Spain, R
State Representative, 74th District
Bradley J. Fritts, R
County Clerk and Recorder
Nancy Petersen, R
County Treasurer
Paul Rudolphi, R
County Sheriff
Clayton T. Whelan, R
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark
Angela Zarvell, R
Regional Superintendent of Schools for DeKalb
Amanda Christensen, D
Regional Superintendent of Schools La Salle, Marshall and Putnam
Christopher B. Dvorak, D
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside
Christopher J. Tennyson, R
Judge, 15th Circuit
Clayton L. Lindsey, R
Judge Retention, Appellate Court, 2nd District
Joe Birkett
Judge Retention, Circuit Court, 15th District
James M. Hauser
OGLE COUNTY
Uncontested races
County Clerk and Recorder
Laura J. Cook, R
County Treasurer
Tiffany O’Brien, R
Sheriff
Brian VanVickle, R
Regional Superintendent of Schools for DeKalb
Amanda Christensen, D
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Carroll, JoDaviess and Stevenson
Aaron Mercier, R
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside
Christopher J. Tennyson, R
County Board, District 1
Benjamin P Youman, R
Zachary S. Oltmanns, R
Ricky Fritz, R
County Board, District 2
Wayne Philip Reising, R
Patricia J. Nordman, R
Thomas K. Smith, R
County Board, District 4
David Williams, R
John C. Kenney (Skip), R
Jackie Ramsey, R
County Board, District 5
Richard Daniel Janes, R
Bruce E. Larson, R
Donald E. Griffin, R
County Board, District 6
Ryan Reeverts, R
Steven P. Huber, R
Jeffrey M. Billeter, R
County Board, District 7
Dean W. Fox, R
Stanley G. Asp, R
Jon Finfrock, R
County Board, District 8
Susie Corbitt, R
Marcia Heuer, R
Lyle M. Hopkins, R