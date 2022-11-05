Uncontested races on Sauk Valley ballots

These are uncontested races on ballots in Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties.

WHITESIDE COUNTY

State Senate, 37th District

Win Stoller, R

State Representative, 73rd District

Ryan Spain, R

State Representative, 74th District

Bradley J. Fritts, R

County Clerk

Dana Nelson, R

County Treasurer

Penny Van Kampen, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark

Angela Zarvell, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson

Aaron Mercier, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside

Christopher J. Tennyson, R

Judge, 14th Circuit

Norma Kauzlarich, D

Judge Retention, 14th Circuit

James G. Conway Jr.

Clarence “Mike” Darrow

Frank Fuhr

Kathleen Mesich

LEE COUNTY

State Senate, 37th District

Win Stoller, R

State Representative, 73rd District

Ryan Spain, R

State Representative, 74th District

Bradley J. Fritts, R

County Clerk and Recorder

Nancy Petersen, R

County Treasurer

Paul Rudolphi, R

County Sheriff

Clayton T. Whelan, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark

Angela Zarvell, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for DeKalb

Amanda Christensen, D

Regional Superintendent of Schools La Salle, Marshall and Putnam

Christopher B. Dvorak, D

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside

Christopher J. Tennyson, R

Judge, 15th Circuit

Clayton L. Lindsey, R

Judge Retention, Appellate Court, 2nd District

Joe Birkett

Judge Retention, Circuit Court, 15th District

James M. Hauser

OGLE COUNTY

Uncontested races

County Clerk and Recorder

Laura J. Cook, R

County Treasurer

Tiffany O’Brien, R

Sheriff

Brian VanVickle, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for DeKalb

Amanda Christensen, D

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Carroll, JoDaviess and Stevenson

Aaron Mercier, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside

Christopher J. Tennyson, R

County Board, District 1

Benjamin P Youman, R

Zachary S. Oltmanns, R

Ricky Fritz, R

County Board, District 2

Wayne Philip Reising, R

Patricia J. Nordman, R

Thomas K. Smith, R

County Board, District 4

David Williams, R

John C. Kenney (Skip), R

Jackie Ramsey, R

County Board, District 5

Richard Daniel Janes, R

Bruce E. Larson, R

Donald E. Griffin, R

County Board, District 6

Ryan Reeverts, R

Steven P. Huber, R

Jeffrey M. Billeter, R

County Board, District 7

Dean W. Fox, R

Stanley G. Asp, R

Jon Finfrock, R

County Board, District 8

Susie Corbitt, R

Marcia Heuer, R

Lyle M. Hopkins, R