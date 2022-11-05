November 04, 2022
Election
Uncontested races on Sauk Valley ballots

By Shaw Local News Network
Vote 2022 logo for Sauk Valley election stories

These are uncontested races on ballots in Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties.

WHITESIDE COUNTY

State Senate, 37th District

Win Stoller, R

State Representative, 73rd District

Ryan Spain, R

State Representative, 74th District

Bradley J. Fritts, R

County Clerk

Dana Nelson, R

County Treasurer

Penny Van Kampen, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark

Angela Zarvell, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson

Aaron Mercier, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside

Christopher J. Tennyson, R

Judge, 14th Circuit

Norma Kauzlarich, D

Judge Retention, 14th Circuit

James G. Conway Jr.

Clarence “Mike” Darrow

Frank Fuhr

Kathleen Mesich

LEE COUNTY

State Senate, 37th District

Win Stoller, R

State Representative, 73rd District

Ryan Spain, R

State Representative, 74th District

Bradley J. Fritts, R

County Clerk and Recorder

Nancy Petersen, R

County Treasurer

Paul Rudolphi, R

County Sheriff

Clayton T. Whelan, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark

Angela Zarvell, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for DeKalb

Amanda Christensen, D

Regional Superintendent of Schools La Salle, Marshall and Putnam

Christopher B. Dvorak, D

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside

Christopher J. Tennyson, R

Judge, 15th Circuit

Clayton L. Lindsey, R

Judge Retention, Appellate Court, 2nd District

Joe Birkett

Judge Retention, Circuit Court, 15th District

James M. Hauser

OGLE COUNTY

Uncontested races

County Clerk and Recorder

Laura J. Cook, R

County Treasurer

Tiffany O’Brien, R

Sheriff

Brian VanVickle, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for DeKalb

Amanda Christensen, D

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Carroll, JoDaviess and Stevenson

Aaron Mercier, R

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside

Christopher J. Tennyson, R

County Board, District 1

Benjamin P Youman, R

Zachary S. Oltmanns, R

Ricky Fritz, R

County Board, District 2

Wayne Philip Reising, R

Patricia J. Nordman, R

Thomas K. Smith, R

County Board, District 4

David Williams, R

John C. Kenney (Skip), R

Jackie Ramsey, R

County Board, District 5

Richard Daniel Janes, R

Bruce E. Larson, R

Donald E. Griffin, R

County Board, District 6

Ryan Reeverts, R

Steven P. Huber, R

Jeffrey M. Billeter, R

County Board, District 7

Dean W. Fox, R

Stanley G. Asp, R

Jon Finfrock, R

County Board, District 8

Susie Corbitt, R

Marcia Heuer, R

Lyle M. Hopkins, R

