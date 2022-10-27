Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Oct. 27, 2022

Information in Oct. 27, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest made

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Imelda Ruiz-Olayo, 39, of the 0-100 block of Anna Maria Lane, Yorkville, while investigating a domestic incident at her residence at 6:12 p.m. Oct. 24. The sheriff’s office said Ruiz-Olayo was found to be wanted on a DuPage County warrant in a charge of driving on a suspended license and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Aggravated DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darrius Howard, 44, of the 100 block of Ryan Lane, Shorewood, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:37 a.m. Oct. 23 on Route 52 at Grove Road in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said Howard was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal transportation of cannabis. He was transported to the county jail pending a bond call.

Boulder Hill man cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jeffrey Rockrohr, 54, of the 0-99 block of Eastfield Road, Boulder Hill, at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 23 for leaving the scene of a property damage accident that occurred on Long Beach Road near Sonora Drive in Boulder Hill. Rockrohr was released after being issued a recognizance bond.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 7:43 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 0-99 block of Pueblo Road in Boulder Hill.

Stalking order violation

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Cappadora, 47, of the 1100 block of Light Road in Oswego Township, at 9 p.m. Oct. 23 on charges of violation of a stalking no contact order and theft. The sheriff’s office said Cappadora was transported to the county jail for processing.

Home repair fraud under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of home repair fraud they took at 7:17 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 15000 block of Griswold Springs Road in Little Rock Township.

DUI arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brent P. Westphal, 39, of the 100 block of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill, on a charge of driving under the influence at 11:49 p.m. Oct. 22 in the area of Fernwood Road and Hunter Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Westphal was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Julian Brandon, 24, of the 2200 block of Beresford Drive, Yorkville, while investigating a disturbance at 1:09 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Douglas Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Brandon was taken into custody on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ancuta Covaliu, 34, of the 10000 block of Lisbon Road, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 9600 Lisbon Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said Covaliu was charged with driving on a revoked license and transported to the county jail for processing.

Arrested on Grundy County warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Lee, 48, of the 600 block of Main Street, Montgomery, at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30 on a Grundy County warrant for criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office said Lee was transported to the county jail for processing.

Contraband reported at jail

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of possession of contraband in a penal institution they took at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at the county jail in Yorkville.

Motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Kelly T. Howland, 32, of the 400 block of LeGrande Boulevard, Aurora, for driving while license suspended, suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 21 for having an expired registration.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:24 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 100 block of North Canal Street in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Minor injuries in Little Rock Township crash

Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 19 in the area of Galena Road and Tyler Road in unincorporated Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said the driver of one of the vehicles, an Aurora man, and a passenger in his vehicle were both transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of minor injuries.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash they took at 5:02 p.m. Oct. 19 in the area of Dolores Street and Commerce Drive in Oswego Township.

Vehicle reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle they took at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 5400 block of Baseline Road in Montgomery.

Phone harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by telephone they took at 9:51 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 600 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township.

Intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of intimidation they took at 12:03 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 3:11 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 3000 block of Chicago Road in NaAuSay Township.