Brian Gonet, Putnam County Sheriff 2022 Election Questionnaire

Below is an election questionnaire for Republican Putnam County Sheriff Candidate, Brian Gonet. Gonet is running against Democratic Candidate Joshua Boedigheimer, whose questionnaire can be seen here.

Full name: Brian Michael Gonet

What office are you seeking? Republican Candidate for Putnam County Sheriff

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None, in my opinion, being employed by local government presented too many conflicts of interests to hold office on Town board, County board, etc.

City: Granville, IL with my wife, three children, and two dogs.

Occupation: Deputy with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office since July 2019. Served with Granville Police Department and Mark Police Department from 2012-2019. Coached PC 5th/6th grade boys’ basketball for two years, PC 7th grade boys’ basketball for two years, and now multiple years of coaching soccer, baseball, and basketball with my own children. I’ve actively been part of a group that planted Putnam County Community Church four years ago. I also serve on the Putnam County Backpack Ministry Board as Vice-President.

Education: Attended Illinois Valley Community College then transferred to University of Illinois-Springfield majoring in Criminal Justice. Through continuing education and training I am a Lead Homicide Investigator, Aquatic Abuse Death and Homicide Drowning Investigator, Crisis Intervention Team member (added level of training for responding to calls pertaining to mental health), Juvenile Officer, Child Abuse Investigator, Sexual Assault Trauma Informed Investigator, Human Trafficking Awareness Training, and ALICE Certified Instructor (certified to train citizens in active shooter response) among many other certifications and trainings.

Campaign Website: Facebook-Gonet for Sheriff, Gonetforsheriff.com

What would your top three priorities be over the next four years?

First would be to successfully transition into the role as Sheriff and navigate the immediate tasks ahead of me. As the department leader I will be charged with effectively communicating with the State’s Attorney and relaying a strategy to the deputies how the SAFE-T Act will change the way we do things come Jan. 1st, 2023, and what ways it won’t.

We are also needing to have body cameras by 2025, so applying for the appropriate grants, selecting the right cost-effective equipment, and implementing them into our operations will be imperative.

Second, I will need to properly staff the department. With Sheriff Doyle retiring, we will have an opening for a new deputy. There is also a need to hire a custodian. Recruitment and retention will be essential to keeping our department at a high level of professionalism. Finding good people to enter into law enforcement is a colossal challenge in today’s environment.

With a budget like ours, we are unable to match dollar for dollar with other departments, but we need to at least be competitive. What we can’t make up for in dollars, we have to be able to incentivize with good benefits and an excellent work environment. Creating a work culture that is tight-knit with high morale will take an intentional leader. As a leader I will see to it that I serve not only the community, but my employees as well.

Third, I want to continue building relationships within the community and throughout the area. I’ve had the benefit of already having great work relationships with the current dispatchers and deputies that can only come through shared experiences. So, I intend to instill our community-based approach to future deputies where we build relationships and understanding with the people we serve.

I will consistently reach out to community leaders, mayors, fire departments, EMS, schools, and businesses to keep open lines of communication. It will also be a priority to actively participate with the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, and work well with neighboring law enforcement.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What would you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

Anyone who knows me well knows that I am fiscally conservative. I will operate within the budget and responsibly spend taxpayers’ dollars. As a taxpayer myself, seeing government waste in spending is a frustrating experience. Operating a 24/7 Sheriff’s Department is expensive, but I will consistently seek ways to lighten the burden on the county as much as possible.

With our budget, we are limited on the numbers of deputies we can afford to have on the roads patrolling and responding to calls. If elected, I will be a working Sheriff in uniform helping cover shifts. I believe this will help maximize the resources at our disposal, and provide extra support and backup to the patrol deputies that we don’t always have.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

I believe we have done an effective job in my time with the Sheriff’s Office addressing crime in the community. It’s important to me that we remain proactive in patrol and handle investigations at a high level. My desire is that we continue to provide community policing by engaging with the public, and getting to know the people we serve.

However, if voters are concerned with crime, then I can’t ignore a major issue for law enforcement. The SAFE-T Act will be a burden on our ability to properly protect our communities and law-abiding citizens. I urge voters to educate themselves on this issue, and see how it will affect our profession and the public.

What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?

Given the enormity of the SAFE-T Act heading into this election, I was given the opportunity to select a political party that represents where I stand on this massive issue for law enforcement. The SAFE-T Act is without a doubt the most harmful legislation to law enforcement we have ever seen. I took a principled stance in my selection by choosing to stand against the SAFE-T Act, and presented an honest representation of myself to voters.

My experience in the past ten years has been relevant and local to Putnam County. I’ve done nothing but patrol and investigate crimes in Granville, Standard, Mark, then eventually at the County wide level. In my time as Sergeant in Granville I displayed effective leadership in a supervisory role. I made the schedule, trained new officers, and provided my decision-making abilities when officers called on me for help. Now for just over three years I’ve seen firsthand the day-to-day operations at the Sheriff’s Office.

Every day for work I’ve shown up to serve the residents of Putnam County in their towns and streets whether it’s responding to medical calls, handling major traffic accidents, or simply unlocking a car. The role of patrol and investigations are things that have changed immensely in my ten years, but it’s something I now live and breathe. This is the type of quality experience that will translate appropriately into the role of Sheriff.

I also believe I am at an ideal position in my career to provide a long-term option as Sheriff. There is something to say about the consistency and stability that Putnam County had the luxury for the last twenty-four years under Sheriff Doyle. In order to recruit and retain new deputies and dispatchers, I believe it will be a great benefit for them knowing they have a leader who is invested, and has intentions to be around for a long time.

I intend on being a working Sheriff supporting the deputies any way I can. My primary motivation to be Sheriff is to ultimately provide Putnam County with a high level of community-oriented service that they deserve. To keep our county a safe place to live and a great community to raise a family.

If you could redo or reverse any one decision made by the Sheriff in the last four years, what would it be and why?

Nothing, Sheriff Doyle has done an excellent job as Sheriff and our county is indebted for his twenty-four years of leadership. It’s his qualities and form of leadership that provides a template to use in the coming years.