League of Women Voters of Central Kane County to host info session on the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County invites the public to the Batavia Public Library on Nov. 3 to learn more about the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (Public Act 102-0662) and its implications for Illinois and local communities, according to a news release.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on Sept. 15, 2021. The legislation aims to significantly reduce carbon pollution, transition Illinois away from fossil fuels, boost jobs and business opportunities in the “green” economy and address inequity that has historically left certain communities to suffer disproportional impact from climate change and pollution, according to the release.

The program will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Susan Russo will be presenting the program and facilitating the Q&A on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County. A longtime resident of Batavia, Russo has been active in environmental, educational and historical organizations. As past president of the Batavia Public Library Board of Trustees, she was instrumental in the planning and construction of the Batavia library. She also has served as past president of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County.

“The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act opens up an incredible opportunity for the state of Illinois to move toward a more sustainable future that benefits all of us,” Russo said in the release. “Our presentation will provide an overview of the legislation and will highlight its key opportunities and impacts for local residents and businesses. By the end of the evening, attendees will have a clearer understanding of the legislation and the opportunities it offers.”

“The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is excited to provide this important, nonpartisan educational opportunity to the community,” said Jean Pierce, vice president of the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County. “Environmental issues impact our daily lives and are critically important to our future. We encourage community members to take advantage of opportunities to learn more about the issues and get involved in the solutions.”

Those unable to join in person may join via Zoom at this link.