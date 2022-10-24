Early voting for Nov. 8 election expands to more sites around Kane County

Early Voting for the Nov. 8 General Election has now expanded to more sites around Kane County. Early Voting continues through Monday, Nov. 7.

According to a news release from Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham’s Office, permanent Early Voting sites, which are open seven days a week (hours vary) include the Kane County Clerk’s Office locations in Geneva and Aurora; Fire Station No. 93, 5000 Sleepy Hollow Road, Carpentersville; Elgin Township, 729 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin; Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin; Kane County Branch Court Conference Center, 530 S. Randall Road, St. Charles; and Vaughn Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora.

The other 18 Early Voting sites have varying dates and hours. A complete list of all Early Voting sites, dates and times is available at kanecountyclerk.org/Elections/Pages/Early-Voting.aspx.

Sample ballots personalized to the voter’s home address are available at kanecountyclerk.org/Elections/Pages/Voter-Search.aspx. Voters can enter their last name and address to find all the candidates that will be on their ballot.

More information about Early Voting locations, dates, and times are available at kanecountyelections.org or by calling 630-232-5990. Voters are also encouraged to follow the clerk’s office on Twitter @KaneCoILClerk and Facebook @kanecountyclerk for more election information.