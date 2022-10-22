Vote early in La Salle County

With the General Election coming soon, La Salle County Clerk Lori Bongartz reminds county residents who still need to register to vote or change their address they may do so prior to Election Day at the La Salle County Clerk’s Office, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

Registration will also be available at Bongartz’s office as well as at all 119 precincts in La Salle County on Election Day.

Persons who may need to register and want to avoid long lines on Election Day can take advantage of grace period registration and voting at the County Clerk’s Office on Etna Road. Persons needing to register will need to provide two forms of identification. One must have the person’s name and correct address and the other form to verify the person’s name.

Grace period registration and voting and early voting hours for the final days are as follows:

8 a.m. to noon Saturday Oct. 29

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Additionally, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the County Clerk’s Office will be open for grace period registration and voting.

Also, properly registered voters may vote by mail by submitting an application ballot. Upon receipt of a signed application to vote by mail, the ballot will be mailed to the voter. The last day to accept application to have a ballot mailed is Thursday, Nov. 3.

For questions, contact the office at 815-434-8202.